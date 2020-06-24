Lucifer officially renewed for “closing, closing” sixth season

Fantasy collection Lucifer has officially been renewed for a sixth collection – following months of hypothesis that the hit fantasy present was set to be recommissioned for yet one more run.

The upcoming fifth collection had beforehand been introduced as the ultimate instalment of the present, however experiences have been constructing for some time that producers had carried out a U-turn.

And the Netflix present has now introduced {that a} sixth collection is on the way in which – including that this time it could positively be the ultimate season.

the satan made us do it. ???? #lucifer will return for a sixth and closing season. like, FINAL closing. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

In the meantime the present’s star, Tom Ellis, has reportedly already signed on to seem within the collection – regardless of rumours on social media that he was set to get replaced by The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.

Followers are at the moment awaiting the discharge of the present’s 16-episode fifth collection on Netflix, which shall be launch in two eight-episode chunks, and for which no launch date has officially been revealed.

Yesterday Netflix left followers confused when it quietly revealed the discharge date for half certainly one of season 5 -August 21st, apparently – earlier than eradicating it from the location.

Lucifer was initially cancelled after its third collection, which had aired on Fox, however the present was picked up by Netflix after a marketing campaign from its loyal legion of followers, and has since gone from energy to energy.

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich earlier revealed that season 5 gained’t be holding something again, claiming “we merely attempt to assume as bats**t as we might, as out of the field as you may, so that individuals don’t get drained, so we don’t get drained”.