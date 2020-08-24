Lucifer producers hint that police reform will feature in season 6, but COVID will only cameo

Lucifer season 5 was meant to be the tip of the Netflix drama, but he’s averted everlasting damnation for now and the producers are pondering forward to the climactic closing season six: anticipate police reform to determine closely and COVID-19 to not.

Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich and govt producer Joe Henderson spoke to Selection about season 5 and the ultimate season and revealed why the pandemic would only have a cameo in the sequence, which stars British actor Tom Ellis as Lucifer/Michael.

“Pandemic-wise, we’d make some passing references to it, but we’re not going to make a meal of that,” stated Henderson. “We really feel like that’s hopefully one thing that will be passed by then.”

One factor Lucifer would give attention to in season six is the world of the police procedural drama, he added.

He stated: “That’s one thing that we did quite a lot of soul looking out on. We did have quite a lot of discussions about, and it’s essential to us to talk to the glamorisation of police officers and our place in that.”

Modrovich didn’t need to draw back from the troublesome place that US police had been in because of current occasions, equivalent to George Floyd’s dying.

She stated: “It’s essential to us that we look at it inside our world, by way of our characters’ eyes, and see it pretty and emotionally, and never in any form of preachy approach… We didn’t need to fake that our present doesn’t happen in the world of the police.”

That might have been troublesome to do contemplating Lucifer’s girlfriend is LAPD murder detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

The Lucifer producers spoke in regards to the surprising additional season once they had already scripted 5 because the finale.

Henderson stated: “Considering season 5 was the tip was a little bit of a present, as a result of we didn’t hesitate. We go away what we thought was every part on the ground. That’s what makes season 5 so highly effective and so nice, but additionally actually challenged us to push even additional in season six.”