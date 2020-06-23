‘Lucifer’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Netflix – Variety

“Lucifer” will stay on, with Netflix saying that they’ve renewed the present for a sixth and ultimate season. The announcement was made on social media Tuesday morning.

This now marks the second time the present has been renewed for a “ultimate” season at Netflix. After airing on Fox for three years earlier than being canceled, Netflix revived it for a fourth season in 2018. It was introduced final yr that Season 5 could be the final. The present made a tongue-in-cheek reference to its stunning longevity, saying Season 6 would be the “FINAL ultimate” season in making the announcement. No episode depend was introduced with the renewal. The longest season thus far was Season three on Fox, which was 26 episodes.

“Lucifer” facilities on Tom Ellis because the titular fallen angel and the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth’s criminals. The sequence additionally stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris.

“Lucifer” is produced by Warner Bros. Tv in affiliation with Jerry Bruckheimer Tv, primarily based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Leisure. Tom Kapinos developed “Lucifer” for tv. The sequence is govt produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.

Season 5 of “Lucifer” is because of start later this yr on Netflix. The season will include 16 episodes, with the primary eight being launched on Aug. 21. The discharge date for the second half of Season 5 shall be introduced at a later date.