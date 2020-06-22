Lucifer Season 5 Gets Official Premiere Date After Accidental Netflix Leak

Nicely, now. Two issues spring to thoughts (haha) after taking a look at this publish, do not they? To begin with, half one in all Lucifer Season 5 could be in our eyeballs on August 21. That is now a teensy bit lower than two months away, which is not that lengthy to attend in any respect. Secondly, thank the satan for this little clip present that accompanied the announcement. If nothing else, it is certain to maintain us all on our keen toes throughout the remainder of the wait till Lucifer comes again. Our boy certain has gotten as much as some salacious shenanigans prior to now, hasn’t he?