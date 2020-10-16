Lucifer season 5 part 2 release date | Latest news & spoilers

After that stunning midseason finale, followers are understandably eager to get their arms on the second half of Lucifer season 5 to search out out precisely what occurs subsequent.

Thankfully, progress is transferring alongside fairly properly on the collection, which was compelled to halt manufacturing earlier this yr because the coronavirus started spreading all over the world.

The forged and crew reunited in September, with filming on season 5 now formally full; however there’s nonetheless some technique to go till the episodes are able to stream.

Staff Lucifer are at the moment laborious at work on modifying the upcoming chapters and there’s prone to be extra visible results work if earlier seasons are something to go by.

That is what showrunner Joe Henderson has just lately emphasised to excited followers on Twitter, suggesting it could possibly be some time but earlier than part two of season 5 drops on Netflix.

Within the meantime, Lucifans can take solace within the reality filming for Lucifer’s sixth and ultimate season has already began, and it guarantees to convey the story of Lucifer and his Detective to an epic shut.

Right here’s the whole lot we all know to date about Lucifer season 5, part two.

When is Lucifer season 5, part 2 launched on Netflix?

Whereas there’s no confirmed release date for Lucifer season 5 part two simply but, we do know that the present has utterly wrapped filming on its fifth outing.

The forged and crew resumed manufacturing on Thursday twenty fourth September, with the precedence being to complete the season 5 finale, earlier than transferring on to start work on the upcoming sixth (and ultimate) season.

Tom Ellis had beforehand instructed Collider that the season 5 part two finale ought to take solely “5 or 6 days” to complete, at which level it must be edited collectively and added to the footage already shot.

Ellis went on to take a position on a release date, throughout an interview with Pilot TV podcast: “Hopefully that’ll be able to go, I might think about, form of Christmastime or early subsequent yr.”

Later, co-showrunner Joe Henderson nixed any hypothesis of a Christmas debut, telling followers on Twitter that the subsequent batch of episodes “undoubtedly” gained’t be launched in December.

I genuinely do not know the way lengthy it will take but, however I feel everybody ought to put together for it taking longer than they'd like — publish is lots of work and takes time! (undoubtedly not December) — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

With this in thoughts, RadioTimes.com predicts Lucifer season 5 part two can be launched in February 2021, permitting loads of time for the present to be polished up.

Plus, with its steadily romantic storylines, Lucifer could be an ideal collection to drop round Valentine’s Day, particularly as Lucifer and Decker are seemingly taking their relationship to new heights.

What’s going to occur in Lucifer season 5, part 2?

One of the crucial thrilling episodes in season 5, part two is certain to be the musical episode – titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam – which has lengthy been teased by the present’s producers and forged.

At DC FanDome, we lastly acquired our first have a look at the formidable instalment, with a clip which sees Lucifer and his LAPD buddies Ella, Detective Decker and Dan carry out a rendition of Queen’s One other One Bites The Mud.

The setting is an American faculty sports activities discipline, with a group of soccer gamers, cheerleaders and brass band musicians getting in on the motion with their very own choreographed dances.

Just a bit style of our musical episode ????#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

It’s a enjoyable clip, however the episode additionally appears to be like set to pack an emotional punch; co-star Lauren German has teased a second that she discovered notably transferring.

“Lucifer is in a tough place, and Tom goes into music… and I used to be in my trailer simply crying at how stunning the second is and simply figuring out the second within the story, it introduced tears to my eye,” she instructed Leisure Tonight. “It’s so completely touching and beautiful… You may really feel what he’s feeling, via the singing, and it’s stunning.”

There may be additionally the small matter of God’s arrival on Earth to deal with, with Dennis Haysbert making his debut within the midseason finale, ending issues on a large cliffhanger.

Lucifer season 5, part 2 episode titles

As Lucifer followers can be effectively conscious, every chapter title is taken from a line spoken by one of many character’s in that episode, which makes them scrumptious bait for rampant hypothesis.

Take a look at the intriguing titles under and have a guess at what they could possibly be hinting at:

9. Household Dinner

10. Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

11. Resting Satan Face

12. Daniel Espinoza: Bare and Afraid

13. A Little Innocent Stalking

14. Nothing Lasts Endlessly

15. Is This Actually How It’s Going to Finish?!

16. A Probability at a Glad Ending

Is there any Lucifer behind-the-scenes content material?

As part of the DC FanDome celebration, a blooper reel for the fourth season of Lucifer was formally launched, offering a have a look at some comical antics from between takes.

Take a look at the clip under:

How will coronavirus have an effect on Lucifer?



The group behind Lucifer should adapt a few of its working practices to function in a post-COVID world, in response to collection star Tom Ellis.

Talking to DA MAN Journal about returning to work on the present, he stated: “It’s going to be difficult to say the least. We’ve needed to discover a technique to keep protected while remaining productive.

“Movie units are often a hive of exercise with individuals consistently making changes and last-minute tweaks in small, confined areas.

“Now, with the restrictions, everybody has to take their flip to do their job, so it’s going to have an enormous knock-on impact to how a lot we will bodily shoot in a day.”

