Lucifer season 5 schedule – when will part 2 be launched?

It’s a devilishly good time to be a Lucifan: the DC comics sequence is getting nearer than ever to returning to our screens.

Filming on Lucifer seaqson 5 part two has resumed – and with solely 60 per cent of the Lucifer season 5 finale left to shoot of the episode, it received’t be lengthy till it’s a wrap on the penultimate season.

However after all, these previous few months have been something however strange, with star Tom Ellis admitting social distancing pointers will make work on Lucifer extra “difficult”.

Within the meantime, followers longing for Lucifer content material do have a hilarious new gag reel to take pleasure in, in addition to a tantalising first clip from Lucifer’s upcoming musical episode from the second half of season 5.

Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson mentioned the hotly anticipated instalment throughout the DC FanDome panel, teasing an “natural” story motive for why the characters are performing such formidable tunes.

Henderson mentioned: “To me, in these musical episodes you’ve bought to have the story-based motive that everybody breaks into music. Our present has folks breaking into music on a regular basis, nevertheless it’s as a result of they’re at Lux or causes like that.

“So, one of many challenges was, ‘What component might we introduce that’s natural to our story that enables all of our forged to burst into music?’ And when we discovered that… that’s when it got here collectively.”

Right here’s all the pieces we all know thus far about Lucifer season 5, part two.

When is Lucifer season 5, part 2 launched on Netflix?

Whereas there’s no confirmed launch date for Lucifer season 5 part two simply but, we now have a greater concept of when the present will lastly full filming.

TV Line reported that the present was scheduled to renew manufacturing on Thursday twenty fourth September, with the precedence being to complete the season 5 finale, earlier than transferring on to start work on the upcoming sixth (and remaining) season.

This was certainly the case, with Lucifer certainly resuming filming on Thursday twenty fourth September on the Warner Bros. lot underneath new security pointers.

Tom Ellis had beforehand instructed Collider that the season 5 part two finale ought to take solely “5 or 6 days” to complete, at which level it merely must be edited collectively and added to the footage already shot.

Ellis went on to take a position on a launch date, throughout an interview with Pilot TV podcast: “Hopefully that’ll be able to go, I’d think about, form of Christmastime or early subsequent yr.”

If all goes to plan, RadioTimes.com predicts Lucifer season 5 part two will be launched in January 2021, permitting loads of time for the present to be polished up.

However, additional delays are potential, particularly provided that Los Angeles has been one of many hardest hit cities in the US, whereas the state of California continues reporting hundreds of recent circumstances day-after-day.

What will occur in Lucifer season 5, part 2?

One of the thrilling episodes in season 5, part two is certain to be the musical episode – titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam – which has lengthy been teased by the present’s producers and forged.

At DC FanDome, we lastly bought our first have a look at the formidable instalment, with a clip which sees Lucifer and his LAPD buddies Ella, Detective Decker and Dan carry out a rendition of Queen’s One other One Bites The Mud.

The setting is an American school sports activities discipline, with a group of soccer gamers, cheerleaders and brass band musicians getting in on the motion with their very own choreographed dances.

Just a bit style of our musical episode ????#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

It’s a enjoyable clip, however the episode additionally appears set to pack an emotional punch; co-star Lauren German has teased a second that she discovered significantly transferring.

“Lucifer is in a tough place, and Tom goes into music… and I used to be in my trailer simply crying at how stunning the second is and simply realizing the second within the story, it introduced tears to my eye,” she instructed Leisure Tonight. “It’s so completely touching and beautiful… You possibly can really feel what he’s feeling, by way of the singing, and it’s stunning.”

There’s additionally the small matter of God’s arrival on Earth to care for, with Dennis Haysbert making his debut within the midseason finale, ending issues on a large cliffhanger.

Is there any Lucifer behind-the-scenes content material?

As part of the DC FanDome celebration, a blooper reel for the fourth season of Lucifer was formally launched, offering a have a look at some comical antics from between takes.

Try the clip under:

How will coronavirus have an effect on Lucifer?



The group behind Lucifer will should adapt a few of its working practices to function in a post-COVID world, in response to sequence star Tom Ellis.

Talking to DA MAN Journal about returning to work on the present, he mentioned: “It’s going to be difficult to say the least. We’ve needed to discover a approach to keep secure while remaining productive.

“Movie units are normally a hive of exercise with folks continuously making changes and last-minute tweaks in small, confined areas.

“Now, with the restrictions, everybody has to take their flip to do their job, so it’s going to have a giant knock-on impact to how a lot we are able to bodily shoot in a day.”

