Lucifer season 5 spoilers – a summary of everything we know so far

Over a 12 months has handed since season 4 of Lucifer ended on a huge cliffhanger – and followers at the moment are eagerly awaiting the fifth collection – which is being cut up into two eight-episode chunks.

On the finish of the final run, the titular demon made a shock return to hell – forsaking his life on Earth – and so there was a lot hypothesis as to what occasions may happen within the ultimate season.

With that in thoughts, we’ve put collectively a listing with everything we know so far…

One factor we know for certain is that season 5 actually isn’t going to be holding something again – with showrunner Ildy Modrovich having informed Leisure Weekly “we merely attempt to suppose as bats**t as we may, as out of the field as you’ll be able to, so that folks don’t get drained, so we don’t get drained” and later including, “We do have an concept. It’s an concept that when it got here up within the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s loopy.’”

We additionally know the title of the primary episode, after the writers room for the present shared on Twitter that it could be referred to as ‘Actually Unhappy Satan Man’ – though at this stage who which may check with is one thing of a thriller, regardless of many claiming it’s presumably a reference to Lucifer himself.

In the meantime some of the collection stars have shared additional tidbits on Twitter referring to what we can anticipate – amongst them Lesley-Ann Brandt, who teased that her character Mazikeen can be concerned in a huge struggle scene within the ultimate collection.

She wrote, “I requested @LUCIFERwriters for a couple of issues for this final season. One of which was I get my one, BIG, epic, Mazikeen struggle scene. One the place I get to indicate u all what I’m succesful of. One everybody will keep in mind. I’m prepping bodily.”

And she or he went into much more element about what to anticipate in an interview with Metro, by which she revealed the extra emotional core on the coronary heart of season 5, saying, “A scene I truly shot on this season of Lucifer [was the last show to make me cry]. It was uncontrollable at occasions. It was simply so extremely laborious to do and I know it’s one to look at, as soon as we air.”

Past that, we know that one episode goes to be fairly in contrast to something we’ve ever seen on the present earlier than – a black and white musical episode set in an alternate universe within the 1940s, with ’80s popstar Debbie Gibson reportedly set to star.



Speaking concerning the episode in an interview with Metro, star Tom Ellis mentioned, “I believe my favorite tales have at all times been tales that the message on the finish is hope, and so have been pushing in the direction of that on this.

“I’d say on this episode, we take a journey down reminiscence lane with Lucifer. We inform a story that solutions the query a lot of followers have been asking truly. The beautiful factor about this episode is you see a lot of our common characters in a totally different mild.”

We additionally now that God himself will play a huge half within the collection, with Dennis Haysbert having been forged within the position – having reportedly been the showrunners’ first option to play the almighty.

And what’s extra, plainly regardless of earlier studies on the contrary, collection 5 received’t be the final season in spite of everything, with Tom Ellis having signed on for season six of Lucifer – so don’t anticipate too many unfastened ends to be wrapped up by the tip of the collection.

Past that, plot particulars stay slightly elusive – however we’ll be protecting a watch out for any extra data and protecting this web page up to date as quickly as we get it.

