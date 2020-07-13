Lucifer season 5 trailer reveals a big twist for the Netflix fantasy series

Netflix has lastly dropped a trailer for Lucifer season 5, revealing a big secret about the storyline of the upcoming episodes.

The series stars Tom Ellis as the Lord of Hell himself, Lucifer Morningstar, who leaves his kingdom for a trip on Earth, finally turning into entangled with Los Angeles police detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

The trailer picks up with Lucifer’s heartbreaking resolution to return “residence”, which units Decker on a damaging path as she struggles to come back to phrases with the loss.

It isn’t lengthy earlier than he returns to as soon as once more wreak havoc in her life, however one thing appears totally different – and it isn’t lengthy earlier than his fierce demon affiliate Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) will get the fact out of him.

Watch the action-packed trailer under:

As revealed in the thrilling teaser, the Lucifer who returns to Earth is definitely his twin brother: the archangel Michael, one other character taken from Neil Gaiman’s comedian ebook series.

For causes that aren’t completely clear, he seems intent on destroying the life that his sibling has in-built the mortal world, organising an epic confrontation that we get a glimpse of at the finish of the trailer.

Alongside Lucifer, Decker and Maze, the trailer additionally sees the return of Kevin Alejandro as Detective Espinosa, DB Woodside as Lucifer’s brother Amenadiel and Rachael Harris as therapist Dr Linda Martin.

Lucifer season 5 shall be launched in two batches of eight episodes, with the first lot out there to stream from Friday 21st August on Netflix.

