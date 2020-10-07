Lucifer season 6 filming begins after wrapping season 5

Filming has began on season six of fantasy drama Lucifer, the co-showrunner has confirmed.

Netflix‘s hit sequence stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the previous Lord of Hell who relocates to Earth, the place he falls in love with an LAPD detective named Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

In August, the present dropped the primary half of its fifth season (you may learn our Lucifer season 5 evaluation right here) on the streaming service, which die-hard followers avidly binged by way of very quickly in any respect.

Nonetheless, there had been some concern over when the second half of the season would arrive, provided that filming had been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic again in March.

Fortuitously, co-showrunner Joe Henderson has now confirmed that season 5 has solely wrapped and Group Lucifer at the moment are busy getting it prepared for launch.

“In the present day is our first day of capturing Lucifer season 6,” he stated in a Twitter publish. “So joyful we’ve completed up season 5, and we will probably be working our buns off to get it completed and to Netflix!”

He added: “Due to our unbelievable forged and crew for working exhausting and secure and delivering a kickass finale.”

— Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

Lucifer had initially deliberate to complete with season 5, however a further sixth season was greenlit earlier this 12 months following profitable contract negotiations with the forged.

Some followers voiced concern that derailing the unique plan may end in an unsatisfying finale, however Henderson has beforehand rebutted this concept.

He advised EW.com: “It’s the story we have been at all times going to inform, however simply written a lot bigger and to me [is now] a lot extra apparently that it breaks my coronary heart to assume we weren’t [originally] going to do it this manner.”

There’s positive to be nice curiosity in how the fantasy saga wraps up, notably on whether or not Lucifer and Chloe get their joyful ever after.

However earlier than all that, they’ve lots to take care of in season 5, half two; Lucifer’s brother Michael is inflicting havoc on Earth, whereas God himself has simply descended from the heavens – it’s secure to say we now have loads of Lucifer questions.

There’s no confirmed date for when the second half of season 5 will land on Netflix, however star Tom Ellis has speculated that it may arrive someday round late 2020/early 2021.

Lucifer is offered to stream on Netflix.