Lucifer season 6 might just have been confirmed

Might Lucifer be returning for a sixth season? Followers of the beloved fantasy collection have been getting excited a few cryptic message posted by a member of the present’s crew.

Assistant director Katrina Gould has appeared to trace that the collection, starring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar (aka Devil), might be again for an additional instalment after the forthcoming fifth season ends.

Posting to Instagram, Gould uploaded an image of herself and a dapper-looking Ellis, alongside the caption: “Attending to work one other season of Lucifer with @officialtomellis was a dream come true!

“It’s a bummer the world has gone loopy and we couldn’t finish it the way in which it ought to’ve been ended, however there may be at all times subsequent season!”

The cryptic caption follows a collection of stories suggesting that lead actor Ellis has signed a take care of Netflix for an additional stint.

The upcoming fifth season was initially stated to be the present’s final, however the announcement sparked an enormous fan marketing campaign – entitled #SaveLucifer – to get the present again on air.

The fifth season will encompass 16 episodes and land on Netflix in two blocks of eight, with the primary anticipated to air someday in 2020.