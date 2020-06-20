Lucifer showrunner finally responds to Tom Ellis replacement speculation

Rumours claiming that Lucifer star Tom Ellis will likely be changed by The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder within the present’s sixth collection have been rife on social media this week – and now showrunner Ildy Modrovich has responded to the speculation.

Quote replying to a tweet that appeared to make gentle of the claims, Modrovich laughed alongside – merely writing “Bwahahahaha!!!!” – which appears to counsel that, as anticipated, there’s little weight to the rumours.

It’s unclear how or why the hearsay began, however the speculation gained important traction in some corners of social media – maybe a symptom of the fanbase’s thirst for extra information in regards to the hit collection.

Followers are at the moment awaiting the discharge of the present’s 16-episode fifth collection on Netflix, which will likely be launch in two eight-episode chunks, and for which no launch date has formally been revealed.

The fifth collection had beforehand been introduced as the ultimate season earlier than the producers appeared to carry out a U-turn and introduced a sixth run.

Given Tom Ellis has reportedly already signed on for Lucifer season 6, the rumours had been at all times unlikely to have been true – however it can nonetheless come as a launch for followers of the present that Modrovich has laughed the solutions off.

The showrunner earlier revealed that season 5 gained’t be holding something again, claiming “we merely attempt to suppose as bats**t as we may, as out of the field as you’ll be able to, so that individuals don’t get drained, so we don’t get drained.”