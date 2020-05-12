Lucifer Showrunner Ildy Modrovich Got A Devilishly Delicious Mother’s Day Gift

Followers are undoubtedly excited to see what lies forward for Lucifer and his allies within the fifth season. It’s already been confirmed that God will make his extremely anticipated debut on the present and will probably be performed by Dennis Haysbert. The showrunners have additionally confirmed that there might be main developments for Lucifer and Chloe Decker’s relationship. And following the titular character’s surprising cameo within the Arrowverse’s Disaster on Infinite Earths crossover, one has to surprise if he’ll hyperlink up with any extra of the Earth-Prime heroes transferring ahead.