Lucifer showrunner responds to cryptic season 5 spoilers

Season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix is sort of upon us – and now collection boss Ildy Modrovich has commented on some cryptic spoilers on Twitter because the anticipation rises.

Responding to a tweet from SpoilerTV employees author CJ Allan that appeared to tease some potential occasions from the following run of the present, Modrovich wrote, “That is unbelievable. Are there extra??”

The tweet which she was replying to included pictures of six totally different gadgets, together with a fairytale e-book, a Monopoly board and a pair of fluffy handcuffs, all of which supposedly provide clues to the occasions of the fourth episode of the season.

Right here is the following #LuciferSeason5 “Out of Context” picture for Ep4. Bear in mind @SpoilerTV‘s “5 days of hell” teaser articles start on Saturday 15th August and non-spoiler preview on 19th. #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/DtH9H2gxKE — CJ Allan (@CJthegeek) August 10, 2020

The cryptic spoilers have already had many followers guessing at what they might presumably imply as viewers try to work out what goes to occur in season 5.

One Twitter consumer picked up on using black and white within the pictures and wrote, “The one factor get from it’s…. this should be the black and white episode” referring to the truth that one episode within the upcoming collection has been confirmed to be a black-and-white journey into the previous.

The inclusion of the Monopoly board was a selected supply of debate, with one fan tweeting, “The monopoly board!! It looks as if a theme and I like it.”

And a 3rd Twitter consumer had all kinds of theories based mostly on the photographs, writing, “Lucifer loses at sport evening with Trixie and has to learn her a bedtime story. Somebody is cuffed most likely Lucifer by Jack and he’s flirtatious as all the time. Somebody is blind on one eye or ignores one thing Eye of Horus – we study extra about Lucifer because the Lightbringer.”

That is the fourth picture of this nature that has been tweeted by Allan – one for every of the primary 4 episodes – with these for the opposite episodes having included footage of a trumpet, an apple with a chew taken out of it, Pinnochio and Neo from The Matrix.

Season 5 lands on Netflix on 21st August and is constructed round Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) being forged again in Hell whereas his twin, Angel Michael (additionally performed by Ellis), seems on Earth to royally mess issues up.