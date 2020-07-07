Lucifer star DB Woodside returning for season 6 – and he’s directing an episode too

Season six of Lucifer will see the return of fan favorite DB Woodside, who performs Lucifer’s angelic older brother Amenadiel.

The actor will seem alongside different returning forged members, together with Tom Ellis because the Netflix present’s hellish protagonist and Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar.

Woodside additionally introduced he can be directing an episode within the sixth season, though hasn’t but revealed any plot particulars.

“Completely satisfied to announce that I will probably be returning to Lucifer for season 6,” he wrote on Twitter. “Moreover, I will probably be directing an episode for our remaining season.

“This can be a stunning forged. We stand by one another. We battle for each other. So… let’s get to work. #AngelTrainingBegins”

Tom Ellis responded to the tweet, writing, “Sure Brother…! Totally delighted and excited to get again alongside you each in entrance of and behind the digital camera.”

Whereas it’s not fairly at Sport of Thrones stage, Lucifer has a behavior of toying with followers over the fates of their favorite characters, however with the return of Amenadiel a sure-fire factor for season six (on prime of the actual fact he’s immortal, in fact), it appears probably he’ll survive the occasions of upcoming season 5.

Season 5 will probably be break up into two components and appears set to be the present’s most compelling season but, with numerous particular episodes, together with its first ever musical episode that includes a visitor look from singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson.

As well as, Netflix has beforehand launched some new footage for a particular “noir” episode of Lucifer, which will probably be fully black-and-white. The images present Lucifer dressed up in a Cary Grant-esque three-piece swimsuit as he solves his first-ever crime.

Lucifer season 5 half one will probably be obtainable to look at on Netflix from Friday 21st August 2020.

