Lucifer star Tom Ellis’ favourite season 5 part 2 episode could resolve characters’ long-standing tensions

Tom Ellis, Lucifer‘s main man, not too long ago revealed his favourite episode of the upcoming second part of season 5 is the much-anticipated musical episode, and it appears that evidently instalment may see Lucifer Morningstar confront his relationship points with God.

Ellis revealed his favourite episode throughout a current interview with Sq. Mile, saying, “I can’t anticipate individuals to see that one.”

The episode, titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam is about to incorporate quite a few characters bursting into music, however the nature of the plot itself is much less clear.

The episode in query is perhaps essential in seeing Lucifer and God resolve these long-standing tensions, simply because the noir episode dug into the backstory of the title character’s black ring.

Ellis had beforehand informed Collider, that “there’s quite a bit to do with Lucifer and his father” within the episode, whereas it has been famous that the musical will certainly embody a quantity by Queen.

As Inverse factors out, there’s probability that music could be the band’s 1974 hit Father to Son – so it positively appears possible that the pair could use the medium of music to lastly kind out their points.

Within the aforementioned Sq. Mile interview, Ellis additionally revealed the place the thought for the musical episode got here from.

“A variety of our writers are large Buffy followers, and when this present was taking form there have been loads of references again to Buffy. It sits in that world a little bit bit,” he defined, referring to the enduring As soon as Extra, With Feeling musical episode of Buffy.

He continued, “The musical episode got here out of the truth that everybody thought Lucifer season 5 was certainly the ultimate season. So we had a type of bucket listing of issues that we hadn’t completed that we wished to do.”

Buffy’s musical particular noticed the characters share their innermost emotions with one another by means of the medium of music. With Lucifer taking cues, this could imply Lucifer and God get to work by means of their relationship points right here.