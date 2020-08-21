Lucifer: The big questions we need answered in Season 5, Part 2

Lucifer season 5 is lastly obtainable to stream on Netflix, setting off on a model new story the place the satan finds himself besieged by a devious twin brother.

The first eight episodes pack some main revelations for a number of characters, ending with a stunning twist that may go away followers longing for extra.

However what is going to occur in the second half of season 5? We’ve compiled the highest 5 questions that we need answered when Lucifer returns to finish its newest outing.

It’s unclear when precisely that might be, provided that star Tom Ellis has revealed there are a couple of scenes nonetheless to shoot, however some wild hypothesis ought to assist tide us over in the meantime.

Cautious: main season 5 spoilers observe…

Will God reconcile with Lucifer?



Netflix



Within the closing moments of the mid-season finale, 24 star Dennis Haysbert made his debut in the function of a lifetime: God. That’s proper, after loads of mentions and references, the Almighty himself could have a starring function in the second half of season 5.

Naturally, we have a number of questions about how the writers will select to depict him, as penning scripts in the voice of God have to be a really daunting problem certainly.

Much more so, we surprise what his sudden arrival on Earth may presumably imply; is he right here to help to the misguided human race? To be an indication of the tip occasions? Or maybe to reconcile together with his wayward son?

The prospects are limitless and there aren’t many hints to be drawn from his single line of dialogue in episode eight, so count on loads of wild theories in the weeks and months to return.

Does Lucifer actually love Chloe?



Netflix



One of many extra perplexing plot threads to emerge in season 5 is the concept Lucifer might not love Chloe to the extent that she loves him.

When Lucifer regains his invulnerability in her presence, Michael vegetation the seed that it might be as a result of his emotions for her fading away.

Lucifer doesn’t assist issues when he finds himself bodily unable to inform Chloe he loves her, suggesting that it may effectively be a lie.

However how may that be doable? On the finish of season 4, he tells her that she was his old flame and seems to be simply as infatuated now.

Let’s hope there’s a very good cause behind this newest pace bump for the satan and the detective, relatively than simply an excuse to tug their tumultuous relationship out even additional.

What’s Michael’s plan?



Netflix



Lucifer’s twin brother Michael proved to be a nasty thorn in his facet this season, first trying to steal his life away and later coming near destroying it fully.

Because the season went on, his manipulation prolonged outwards to have an effect on Dan, Chloe and Amenadiel, making his general goal a bit extra clouded in thriller.

When Lucifer confronts Michael about his true intentions in the midseason finale, he ominously replies: “You’ll simply have to attend and see.”

We expect he has a couple of extra surprises up his sleeve.

Is Charlie actually mortal?



Netflix



Amenadiel was troubled to find that his toddler son, Charlie, is seemingly mortal, taking after his human mom relatively than his celestial father.

Consequently, the angel was thrown into panic concerning the struggling and eventual demise that awaits his child, pausing time as he assessed his choices.

However is Charlie actually mortal? For the time being, it appears like there’s a powerful likelihood that Michael might be deceiving Amenadiel by some means, so we need a bit extra convincing.

Whether it is true, passing up the possibility to depict the primary new celestial in millennia looks like an actual missed alternative.

Will Mazikeen get a contented ending?



Netflix



Our hearts went out to Mazikeen this season, as she confronted a serious id disaster attributable to her lack of a soul and her failed relationship with Eve.

Her desperation put her on the mistaken path – an alliance with Michael – however we’re hoping she will get the possibility to redeem herself and dwell a contented life on Earth.

Will that embody getting a soul? For the reason that daybreak of time, it’s been thought inconceivable for a demon to achieve such spirituality, however there’s a primary time for every little thing.

Lucifer is out there to stream on Netflix now.