Lucifer to “revert” in season 5 part 2 as crucial character finally arrives

Lucifer followers have been left reeling by the shock ending to season 5’s midseason finale, which debuted on Netflix final weekend.

The long-awaited new episodes see Lucifer Morningstar go up in opposition to his devious twin brother Michael, who seeks to wreck the satan’s model new life in Los Angeles.

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich has now teased extra particulars on what followers can count on to see in the latter half of season 5, particularly relating to Lucifer himself.

(spoilers for season 5, part one comply with…)

After all, the midseason finale noticed Dennis Haysbert make a short debut as God, Lucifer’s father with whom he has a really tough relationship.

It’s unclear what has triggered God to descend to Earth, though it’s hinted that he needs to cease the bitter preventing between his youngsters: Lucifer, Michael and Amenadiel.

Followers have been understandably inquisitive about how Lucifer will react to seeing his father in the flesh after such a very long time aside and Modrovich dropped a tantalising tease in a current interview with Leisure Weekly.

She mentioned: “If you concentrate on the truth that God exhibits up, we like to relate it to after we return house to Thanksgiving; you have a tendency to revert a bit, proper? And kind of develop into a toddler and begin performing like what you probably did if you had been youthful.

“I believe the presence of God might have that impact. With Lucifer, it’s all the time about taking one step ahead however two steps again. So yeah, he will get in his personal method and that’s all I can say about that.”

That appears like we might get a throwback to season one period Lucifer, when his cheekiness and unpredictable behaviour was arguably at its peak.

Netflix is but to announce a launch date for the second half of season 5, however now we have loads of Lucifer questions to speculate on in the meantime.

Lucifer is offered to stream on Netflix. In search of one thing else to watch? Try our information to the finest TV sequence on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.