Lucifer’s brother defined: Who is Michael?

Lucifer season 5 duties our crime-solving satan with probably his largest problem to this point: a devious brother who seems precisely like him.

Followers have been launched to Michael within the first trailer for season 5, which initially appeared to have given away the large twist of the newest episodes.

Luckily, Michael’s identification is revealed early on within the new batch, which means followers don’t have to really feel that they’ve had something spoiled for them – in reality, there are many different surprises in retailer.

However who is Lucifer‘s brother, the archangel Michael? Learn on for every thing it is advisable to know.

Lucifer season 5: Who is Michael?

It’s getting troublesome to maintain monitor of Lucifer’s many siblings, on condition that we’ve already met Amenadiel, Uriel, Azrael and Remiel, however right here comes one more.

When Lucifer was pressured to depart Earth on the finish of season 4, twin brother Michael noticed a possibility to trigger some hassle for his rival.



Netflix



He comes down from heaven to say Lucifer’s life in Los Angeles for himself, changing into acquainted with LAPD regulars Chloe Decker, Ella Lopez and Dan Espinoza.

In fact, he’s set himself a tricky problem. Lucifer has demonstrated many occasions previously that he has a singular approach of charming people and a hatred for any who dare impersonate him.

Can Michael probably hope to idiot even these closest to him?

Is Michael from the Lucifer comedian books?

Sure! Netflix‘s Lucifer sequence doesn’t comply with the occasions of the comedian books notably intently, however the writers have been recognized to pluck notable characters and adapt them in a approach that matches their wants.

Michael debuted within the DC Comics universe again in 1990’s The Books of Magic #1, created by author Neil Gaiman and artist John Bolton.

He has all the time had a rivalry with Lucifer, relationship again to his preliminary rebel in opposition to God in heaven, the place Michael led holy warriors in opposition to his brother and performed an element in his defeat.

Lucifer season 5 is obtainable to stream on Netflix. On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the finest TV sequence on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.