Followers of the hell-bound hit Netflix sequence Lucifer could also be alarmed to study the final sequence six will solely include eight episodes – at the very least, that’s based on an authoritative US leisure web site.

TV Line has reported the sequence period, however Netflix itself has not corroborated the story, giving the news a “No remark” response.

If appropriate the final sequence will probably be half the size of season 5, the primary half of which streamed on Netflix on August 21 and which grew to become most-watched serial on the community.

Eight episodes has a pleasant evenness to it and would carry the Lucifer grand complete to 91 episodes, however it is unlikely to search out favour with followers, who’re among the many most passionate in tv. Eight episodes would additionally chime with earlier sequence durations, which have by no means been comparable in size, going from 13 episodes in season one to 18 in season two, 26 in season three, 10 in season 4 and 16 in season 5/a/b.

It’s not but clear when season 5b will stream on Netflix as a result of the final episode was not accomplished earlier than the coronavirus pandemic shut down the trade worldwide. As soon as filming has wrapped on the 16th episode of season 5, manufacturing will go straight into season six.

TV Line reported that manufacturing will resume on Thursday, 24th September.

RadioTimes.com has crunched the numbers and assessed the knowledge and we speculate that final half of season 5 may go reside in January 2021.

*The next accommodates season 5 spoilers*

The crime thriller, which stars Tom Ellis as crime-solving satan Lucifer Morningstar, was pressured to halt manufacturing in March, whereas season 5 premiered in August with Lucifer’s equivalent, devious twin Michael pretending to be him to Detective Decker and his different colleagues on the LAPD, as Lucifer languishes in Hell.

Michael is on a mission to destroy his life, a challenge that gave the impression to be going extraordinarily effectively as he managed to show key allies in opposition to Lucifer. However the look of God (Dennis Haysbert) on the finish of the season 5a finale signifies that Michael’s nefarious plan seemed prone to come unstuck.

However what awaits Lucifer and his malevolent ensemble in season 5b? Learn our evaluation to search out out what we assume is probably to unfold.

Lucifer is obtainable to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.