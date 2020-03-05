Lucifer’s Tom Ellis Is Reportedly On Board For Season 6, So What’s Next?

Go away a Remark
Lucifer followers received some hellish information when the renewal for Season 5 on Netflix got here with the affirmation that the fifth season could be the final. Now, nonetheless, the indicators are wanting good that the Satan might have one other day on the streaming large, with star Tom Ellis reportedly on board for a sixth season.
Tom Ellis has finalized a brand new deal to return as main man of Lucifer for a sixth season, in keeping with TVLine, assuming that sixth season truly does occur. An official renewal hasn’t been introduced but, and neither Netflix nor Warner Bros. TV commented on this reported cope with Ellis, however the stars appear to be aligning.
Studies that Lucifer might return for Season 6 regardless of its cancellation following its upcoming fifth season hit the online again in mid-February, with Netflix and Warner Bros. TV in talks to increase Lucifer past Season 5. Extra just lately, Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson reportedly signed on for a sixth season, which was an enormous step in the precise course.
There was one main lacking piece from all of this potential excellent news: Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. Lucifer actually cannot go on with out Lucifer, and I am guessing followers might agree {that a} recast to exchange Tom Ellis merely would not work. So, the report that Ellis has signed on for Season 6 is a trigger for celebration, particularly since a lot of Ellis’ fellow Lucifer stars apparently have already got offers to maintain them on board for a sixth season.
Tom Ellis was one in all a number of Lucifer stars to share a response to the renewal/cancellation information again in June 2019. Following the video wherein Ellis promised followers he’d see them in Hell, he posted a extra considerate response on Twitter, saying this:
It’s superbly overwhelming to understand how a lot love there may be for #lucifer on the market…thanks to everybody to your congratulations on the announcement of our remaining season. It’s bittersweet for us too however all good issues should come to an finish…all the time go away them wanting extra.
If all of the items for Lucifer Season 6 come collectively and Netflix formally orders the renewal, then that bittersweet feeling might lose an entire lot of its bitterness! The query now could be: what’s subsequent? If Tom Ellis and many of the forged have offers to return and the showrunners have signed on, the way forward for Lucifer seemingly falls into the palms of Netflix and Warner Bros. TV execs.
If a deal for an additional season could be labored out, then followers may have not one however two full seasons to sit up for! After all, the fifth season itself has the potential to really feel like two seasons. Season 5 was initially introduced as working for ten episodes earlier than the rely was bumped as much as 16, which shall be break up into two batches of eight episodes every.
Eight is a reasonably commonplace size for a season of a streaming TV sequence, so a 16-episode Season 5 might really feel extra like two seasons than only one. The one unhealthy information right here is that Netflix hasn’t introduced a premiere date but for Season 5, which is presently the ultimate season. The primary eight episodes are anticipated to premiere in 2020; as for the remainder, solely time will inform.
Hopefully affirmation of a Lucifer Season 6 on Netflix comes sooner moderately than later. For now, you possibly can all the time relive the devilishly addictive first 4 seasons streaming on Netflix, and take a look at our 2020 Netflix premiere schedule for extra choices.
