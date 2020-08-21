Lucifer’s Tom Ellis on “the Lazarus” of TV reveals: “6 is definitely the final season”

Communicate of the satan: Lucifer star Tom Ellis has reiterated that season six of the Netflix fantasy present will definitely be the drama’s final. Actually, this time.

Though some followers had been hoping the collection could possibly be resurrected – because it was in 2016 (after being dropped by Fox) – the star has indicated viewers shouldn’t hope for an additional miracle.

“I do know we’re the Lazarus of TV reveals, however this is definitely going to be the final season,” Ellis just lately informed The Guardian.

He additionally added {that a} sixth season was truly yet one more than he had anticipated from Netflix: “I’d deliberate to spend this [fifth] season in my very own grieving course of. After which, proper in the direction of the finish, actually as we’d already devised how we might finish our present, we had a name from Netflix saying: ‘Would you prefer to go one other season?’”

The Lucifer solid lead opened up about the #SaveLucifer marketing campaign, the social media motion that took Twitter by storm when the collection was first axed. Ellis revealed that though he was a vocal supporter of the effort – even showing on BBC’s Newsnight to debate it – at the time he was suggested in opposition to providing his assist.

“It was a wierd time, as a result of I used to be placing myself on the market in opposition to my higher judgment. In opposition to the recommendation of some of my group, even,” he mentioned.

“Everybody stored saying: ‘It’s very, impossible that this may occur.’ And I’m nonetheless going: ‘So that you’re saying there’s an opportunity?’”

Lucifer season 5 had initially been commissioned as a final 10-episode season by Netflix, earlier than it was greenlit for an additional six episodes. The streaming large introduced a sixth collection earlier this 12 months.

The primary half of Lucifer season 5 drops is obtainable to stream on Netflix from Friday 12st August.

