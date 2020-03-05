Lucifer’s Tom Ellis reportedly signs for sixth and final season on Netflix

Lucifer really does have the luck of the satan, because the sequence seems prone to prolong to an additional season.

After being cancelled by US broadcaster FOX in 2018, the present was revived by Netflix, the place it aired a fourth season earlier than reporting one other was on the way in which.

Initially, the upcoming fifth season was believed to be its final, however studies recommend that Netflix wish to produce a sixth, with the total solid now connected to its return.

Lead actor Tom Ellis (Miranda) had been the one solid member with out a contract securing him for season six, however TVLine has realized he has agreed a deal.

The sequence stars Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, who resigns from his place as Lord of Hell to hitch the individuals of Earth, operating a bar in Los Angeles and keeping off celestial threats.

When Lucifer’s preliminary cancellation was introduced, a large fan marketing campaign – entitled #SaveLucifer – was launched to get the present again on air.

Within the UK, the primary three seasons can be found to stream on Amazon Prime Video, whereas the fourth is unique to Netflix.

The forthcoming fifth season will encompass 16 episodes and land on Netflix in two blocks of eight, with the primary anticipated to air someday in 2020.