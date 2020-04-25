Lucinda Williams Gets in Touch with ‘Angels’ and Anger on New Album – Variety

Lucinda Williams had “blues” in an album title way back to her second launch, 1980’s “Blissful Girl Blues,” nevertheless it took till 2020 for her to actually get as bluesy — in an electrified, garage-y sort of method — as she does on her new album, “Good Souls Higher Angels.” It’s as uncooked and hard-rocking an album as she’s made, due to the truth that she lower it on the fast with her touring band and co-producers Ray Kennedy, one of many guiding lights behind her 1998 basic “Automobile Wheels on a Gravel Highway,” and Tom Overby, her husband and supervisor. Williams spoke with Variety from her new house in Nashville, town she lately moved again to after a long time in Los Angeles.

VARIETY: This looks like your hardest-edged, blues-iest album — do you are feeling like that method about it?

WILLIAMS: Yeah, that is actually sort of the album I’ve at all times needed to make. I like the grungy sound of the blues factor. I believe it was a mix of the fashion of the songs and then Ray Kennedy’s experience at getting this sort of classic sound. We didn’t even know for certain if we had been going to document the entire album with Ray Kennedy at his studio, however he simply invited us and stated come test it out and see what you assume. A part of it was his studio, which is a really rudimentary, no-frills sort of studio, and then he’s obtained a set of all these classic guitars and classic amplifiers. With loads of the songs I’d be taking part in a 1950s guitar going to a 1950s amp, and that gave it a sure sound. The opposite factor that units this album aside is the truth that it’s simply my touring band. We had been in between two excursions, so we saved them over for a number of additional days and went in. I assumed I needed to carry some folks in to do some concord and add this and that, however everyone stated, “We should always simply go away it like it’s.” It provides it that sure garage-rock sound.

Did you may have any doubts about placing the album out now?

Anyone I used to be speaking to stated, “Properly, that is precisely the appropriate time to place an album out,” due to the pandemic and every little thing. In a method, the timing in all probability couldn’t be higher, for this specific album, due to the character of the songs. “Man With no Soul” was the primary track that individuals heard off the album, and everyone’s response was like, “That is precisely how I felt. Thanks, this actually helped.” Individuals are asking me issues like, “Properly, how do you know?” — prefer it’s so prophetic or one thing.

It’s not a stretch to see “Man With no Soul” as being a track about Trump.

With that track, folks go, “Oh, that’s about Trump.” And you already know, I assume it sort of is, nevertheless it’s actually simply sort of about that sort of individual. Actually, Tom was like, “Don’t inform everyone it’s about Trump!” And I am going, “I’m not —everyone’s telling me!” [Laughs.] After which he goes, “Properly, it doesn’t need to be about Trump. It could possibly be about Mitch McConnell, too.” It’s sort of like: decide one! However we posted that track to Fb alongside with an article that got here out in the New York Instances known as “Has Anybody Discovered Trump’s Soul?” And all these hate feedback got here up: “I assumed Lucinda had compassion. She wrote that track ‘Compassionate,’ and she shouldn’t be writing a track like this.“ Or, “She wants to remain out of politics and simply write songs and be a musician. I used to be a fan of hers earlier than, however not anymore.” And I used to be similar to, what? I imply, God, to start with, anyone who’s a fan of mine, I assumed they know the place I stood on issues. I assume I’ve had followers like that and didn’t know that. For some cause, this track apparently pushed a button. I sort of like pushing folks’s buttons; I really feel like, you already know, get up! I assume I’m going to lose some followers with this album, however to hell with it.

Tom has been developing with concepts for songs, and “Man With no Soul” was one in every of them. At first I stated, “Everyone’s obtained a soul!” He responded two methods. He stated, “Properly, I don’t know if everyone has a soul,” and then he goes, “Simply have a look at it as an expression. It doesn’t need to be taken actually.” I used to be a bit of resistant at first. It jogged my memory of that line in that Neil Younger track the place he says, “Even Richard Nixon has obtained soul.”

The songs aren’t overtly political, however there are deep undertones. Do you consider it as topical? There’s a giant overlap, mood-wise, between the standard “hellhound of my tail” feeling of the blues you’re typically referring to and then simply feeling a way of foreboding in regards to the world proper now.

Yeah, that’s how I really feel about it. However I used to be beginning to write extra songs about humanity and issues earlier than this. On my album “Blessed,” I wrote this track “Soldier Track,” which might be one in every of my extra obscure songs, however that was an antiwar track. And with “Born to be Liked” and even the track “Blessed,” I used to be sort of beginning to experiment with writing songs about issues in addition to unrequited love. I’ve at all times needed to do this anyway, ever since 1965 once I began listening to Bob Dylan and he had all these nice protest or topical songs like “Masters of Struggle” and “A Onerous Rain’s Gonna Fall” and “With God on Our Aspect” and songs like that. And I at all times needed to sort of discover that space extra, you already know? However I assume folks aren’t used to it. I hate to speak in regards to the ‘60s like, “Oh, I bear in mind the ‘60s, how nice it was” — nevertheless it was!

But when I used to be going to select a track that I’d’ve stated, “Ought to I put this on the album?,” it could be “Wakin’ Up,” simply in phrases of the brashness of it lyrically.

“Wakin’ Up” is about home abuse. Had you needed to jot down about that for some time?

It was about this relationship that I used to be in, and I’d truly touched on it a few earlier songs, “Jailhouse Tears” and “Buttercup,” which had been sort of extra humorous appears to be like at it. After which I got here up with this track. I wanted to get it out of my system. There was clearly some anger. I felt self-conscious about it a bit of, like I’m airing my soiled laundry. However everyone knows different individuals who’ve been by means of comparable conditions.

It’s onerous to confess that you just had been silly sufficient to get entangled with anyone like that. This man was like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and he would threaten me and try this factor such as you see in the films the place anyone places their arm round your neck. I bear in mind sitting in the kitchen counter on a barstool, and he came to visit and simply pulled the chair out— like simply this bizarre sort of psychotic factor. And so, you already know, that lasted, I imply, that went on, you already know, for… I imply, all of that didn’t begin until proper earlier than the tip of issues. and then, however I’ve discovered myself and now I perceive the battered ladies syndrome factor. And he’d get up the subsequent day and he doesn’t bear in mind something, you already know. You inform him what occurred. He goes, “Actually? God, I’m so sorry child. Oh, that’ll, I’m sorry. I don’t know what occurred. That may by no means occur once more.”

You sort of simply numb your self. I, like loads of different folks, used to assume, “Oh, it’s only a sure sort of girl who will get caught in one thing like that.” However no —I’m good, I’m conscious, and it occurred to me. There are specific issues in our society which might be nonetheless a bit of taboo that individuals don’t wish to speak about. And actually that is one other type of psychological sickness. It could trigger every kind of behavioral issues.

And I dealt with loads of that with my mom. Now, she wasn’t bodily abusive, however she would go off and drink and sort of disappear, and not be emotionally obtainable for me. So it’s a type of issues that’s tougher to speak about, I assume. However I’m capable of write songs and speak about it that method. Thank God I’ve an outlet for this stuff, you already know?

Right here I used to be listening to “Wakin’ Up” and pondering the road about pulling the chair out from below you was a metaphor.

Yeah, it’s truly actually literal. My bass participant goes, “Lu, simply be ready that you just’re going to have to speak about this for those who put it on the album.” Nevertheless it must be on the market.

There’s loads of darkness and foreboding on the album, nevertheless it’s additionally enjoyable and driving, musically, which could be a difficult stability to strike.

Precisely. Properly, I believe that’s what a few of my favourite artists without end to do, individuals who I grew up listening to, just like the Doorways, Jim Morrison’s stuff. And one other later on, a band that I simply fell madly in love with once they first got here out, was Speaking Heads — David Byrne’s stuff (had depth), nevertheless it was danceable. And Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders too, you already know? I like that juxtaposition between the darker lyrics and the upbeat sort of music. Thievery Company is one other favourite band of mine who Tom turned me on to. They’ve this track that I lined, that I do dwell typically, known as “Marching the Hate Machine Into the Solar.” It’s principally an anti-war track, and the lyrics are written by Wayne Coyne from the Flaming Lips. That’s the sort of stuff that appeals to me. Struggle on Medicine is one other band favourite.

We’ve misplaced a few necessary music figures to the coronavirus lately, and extra importantly, you’ve misplaced them, because you knew each John Prine and Hal Willner (who produced her 2007 album “West”).

Properly, we came upon about each of their deaths on the identical day. In fact with John, we had been a bit of extra ready, nevertheless it nonetheless didn’t make it any simpler. We knew he was in the hospital and we knew he contracted the virus. However we nonetheless thought, “He’s going to beat this. He’s robust and he’s beat most cancers twice.” And so we thought it was going to be okay. A part of it’s we had been sort of ready with John’s passing, and then the opposite a part of us thought he would beat it.

However with Hal’s dying, we had no thought in any respect that he contracted the virus. It was simply “Hal Willner is useless.” That’s the one which Tom and I each had been having a tough time sort of dealing with the fact of, as a result of it was so sudden and sudden. However to listen to about each of their deaths on the identical day was simply surreal. We’re each nonetheless reeling from the information. Hal, the final product that I labored on him with hasn’t been launched — which is basic Hal. It was a T. Rex tribute album, and I recorded their track dwell to DAT. It nonetheless hasn’t come out as a result of he saved inviting extra and extra artists to come back in and do tracks, which is what he would at all times do with initiatives. No matter mission he had began, he would simply maintain constructing on it and constructing on it.

After which the final time I noticed John Prine was in November once we went to do that music competition that he and his spouse Fiona put on in the Dominican Republic, and I obtained invited to go play with my band. I’m glad I used to be ready to do this much more now, as a result of I obtained to see John and Fiona and hug John. It’s too quickly for each of them.

How is the sheltering in place going? You moved again to Nashville, proper?

Yeah. We had been spending fairly a little bit of time right here, between L.A. and Nashville. And so we simply thought we higher stop spending cash staying in a lodge, and go forward and get one thing right here. So we’re right here and we’re truly renting our home out in L.A. proper now. One of many causes we had been spending extra time right here due to between excursions, loads of instances we ended up in Nashville; the tour bus would find yourself right here as a result of the buses all dwell right here. Flying again and forth into L.A. and dealing with LAX and the drive from the airport to the home was simply so tense, and then once we would get there, we simply by no means would actually see anyone — you know the way L.A. is simply so unfold out. And the general public we deal with now with our enterprise are all based mostly in Nashville, and so many individuals we all know have moved right here or moved again right here. I lived right here in the ‘90s and I by no means thought I’d be shifting again, nevertheless it’s like a complete completely different place now. And while you’re in city, it’s simpler too, like going out to listen to bands. I nonetheless love L.A. What’s to not love, with the climate? Nevertheless it’s simply simpler right here.

Does it make a distinction for the close to future which metropolis you’re caught in, if everyone seems to be caught?

Properly, I’m glad that we’re caught right here. The very first thing that occurred once we had been right here was when the twister hit. We’d simply moved into the home. We had been utterly overcome with emotion once we noticed good strangers exhibiting as much as assist after the twister. That group spirit and the neighborly issues, I’d sort of forgotten how that was. Simply little issues like our trash cans obtained blown away in the twister, and we needed to order some extra, and it took a number of weeks for them to reach. Within the meantime, the person behind us —there’s like a type of an alley that runs behind; we’re in a very outdated neighborhood known as Lockeland Springs, and all the homes had been constructed in the ‘20s and ’30s, with the trash cans in alleys in the again — this older black man says, “Oh, you need to use my trash can, simply put it in there for now.” That sort of factor.

Tom and I haven’t left the home, and we’ve been capable of make the most of the time that we’re not out on the street to get to do all of the press in addition to working on songs. Tom and I are evening owls, so we keep up late watching TV. I watch and learn the information, and all of the Trump stuff is simply un-freaking-believable. It’s unhealthy sufficient, the pandemic, and then we additionally need to have the state of affairs in the White Home. We’ve had issues since this nation was settled… however It’s unprecedented, actually, all of this. Gotta get to the polls, folks! Vote blue, regardless of who.