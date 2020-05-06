Lucinda Williams Joins ‘Periods,’ Virtual Festival for MusiCares – Variety

Lucinda Williams has joined Steve Earle, Brandy Clark, Cam, Skip Marley and DJ Twin Shadow for in the present day’s model of “Periods,” a digital pageant that can happen on 4 consecutive Wednesdays, beginning in the present day (Might 6). The pageant, a tag-team effort from Truideation with MusiCares and Twitch, goes reside at four p.m. ET/1 p.m PT on Twitch. Subsequent exhibits will happen on Might 13, 20 and 27.

The timing of the sequence is vital: MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy, which has raised practically $14 million via its COVID-19 Aid Fund, has been compelled to cease accepting new functions for the fund till it raises extra money, the group introduced final week. MusiCares workers and executives have been laborious at work fundraising, however till additional discover, the necessity has outstripped the monetary assets. Inside days of the shutdown, the Academy and MusiCares fashioned the COVID-19 Aid Fund, which has develop into the de facto go-to charity for the music enterprise, marshalling donations from practically each main music firm and distributing greater than $14 million to a music group that continues to wish support — and has been receiving 500 functions per day.

Confirmed company for future episodes embody Allie X, Bryce Vine, Cavetown, Dawes, Empress Of, Hanson, Julia Michaels, Kat Crafty, MAX, Randy Rainbow, Salt Cathedral, and extra. The Festival will happen on the frontpage of Twitch (hyperlink HERE) and can characteristic 4 musical acts and host Matt Pinfield on a single display screen.

Dialog, collaboration and performances will likely be intertwined, with every artist performing two songs and a visitor DJ to kick off and shut out every episode.

Viewers can contribute to the MusiCares COVID-19 Aid Fund through a “DONATE HERE” button or on-line at https://tiltify.com/@periods/periods. MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy as a security internet in occasions of want for the music group. MusiCares presents confidential preventive, restoration, and emergency applications to deal with monetary, medical, and private well being points.

Audio sponsor Logitech, Audio-Technica and eSports Streaming Accomplice waveform.gg will be certain that the sound and visuals are optimum and broadcast commonplace.