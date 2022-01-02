Lucknow: Arvind Kejriwal mentioned – vote us if you wish to have just right colleges and hospitals, in a different way give it to Yogi ji

UP Meeting Election 2022: Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) Lucknow as of late (Lucknow) Rally in All through this, he stored his speech easy, direct and brief. He didn’t discuss caste, neighborhood and crime. As a substitute, he mentioned colleges, hospitals and loose electrical energy. He mentioned, “If you wish to have loose electrical energy, then vote for us, in a different way you’ll be able to vote for Yogi ji. If you wish to have just right hospitals and colleges, then vote for us, in a different way you’ll be able to vote for Yogi ji.”Additionally Learn – Round 3,200 instances of corona within the ultimate 24 hours in Delhi; Positivity fee as much as 4.59%

Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that once Delhi Deputy Leader Minister Manish Sisodia mentioned bettering our colleges, he was once challenged via the Training Minister of UP to look the universities of UP. He mentioned, "But if Sisodia got here right here, he was once stopped via the police from attending any college. I now invite Yogi ji to talk over with our colleges in Delhi."

Speaking about Ayodhya, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that he had lately visited the holy town and was once criticized via the BJP. He mentioned, "I do not know what I did incorrect. After going again to Delhi, I despatched two trains filled with other folks to Ayodhya and the trips have been loose. If we shape the federal government right here, I will be able to do the similar for you." He mentioned that the folks of Uttar Pradesh have given alternatives to SP, BSP, BJP and Congress. He mentioned, "Give us an opportunity and if we do not do neatly, I would possibly not ask you for a 2d likelihood."