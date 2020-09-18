Lucknow University student leader shot dead, accused arrested

Lakhimpur: Lucknow University’s student leader Aman Bajpai was shot dead on Thursday night in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The main accused in this case has been arrested. Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police said that the matter is of Gola town. Ram Rakhan Bajpai, a resident of Laxminagar Mohalla lives with his two sons Vijay and Abhay. While Rama Rakhan’s second wife, son Kuldeep Bajpai lives with his family in a separate house at some distance. Also Read – The school girl who was ‘murdered’, she returned as mother of 3 children, police-CBI also rioted

Please tell that due to Corona these days, Vijay's son came to Lucknow University's student leader Aman Bajpai's house in Lucknow. After having dinner, he went out for a walk outside the house. About a hundred steps away from the stepfather's ancestral property outside the house, he was heard saying. After which Aman was shot and killed. In a hurry, the family rushed Aman to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The accused uncle has been arrested.

Police reached the information, sent the body of Panchama for postmortem and took the accused into custody. Baba Ramrakhan Bajpai of the deceased has been the director of the sugarcane committee many times and the manager of Ken Grovers Nehru Degree College. The father of the deceased, Vijay Bajpai, has been the President of the Students Union at Ken Grovers Nehru Degree College. The deceased Aman Bajpai was a former city planner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and LLB in Lucknow University.