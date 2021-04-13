Lucy Liu Cast in ‘Shazam 2’ as Villain

Lucy Liu is formally a god.

The “Elementary” and “Why Girls Kill” star has joined the DC Comics adaptation “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” as the villain Kalypso, the sister of Helen Mirren’s villainous character Hespera.

Together with Liu and Mirren, the core filmmaking staff from 2019’s “Shazam!” is returning for the sequel, together with Zachary Levi as the eponymous superhero Shazam!, and Asher Angel as his teenage alter ego Billy Batson. David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the movie, from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran is producing together with his shingle the Safran Firm.

Like Mirren’s character Hespera, Liu’s Kalypso doesn’t have an apparent counterpart in DC Comics. Each characters, nevertheless, are the daughters of the Greek god Atlas, who is among the sources of Shazam’s powers: He holds the stamina of Atlas, as nicely as the facility of Zeus, the energy of Hercules, the knowledge of Solomon, the pace of Mercury and the braveness of Achilles.

Liu isn’t any stranger to main franchises. After launching her profession on “Ally McBeal,” Liu’s movie profession took off in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and 2003’s “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.” She’s additionally starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Invoice” movies, the Oscar-winning musical “Chicago” and was the voice of Viper in DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda” options. She’s additionally appeared on TNT’s “Southland” and in the Netflix romantic comedy “Set It Up.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is scheduled to open on June 2, 2023.

Liu is represented by Framework Leisure, ICM Companions and Schreck Rose.