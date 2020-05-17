Ludacris Name-Drops R. Kelly, Bill Cosby in New Song – Variety

Saturday night time’s Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly had all of the hallmarks of the Instagram Reside collaborations, which have drawn lots of of 1000’s of viewers throughout COVID-19 lockdown. There have been hits and deep cuts from the 2 veteran rappers (each of whom not too long ago celebrated the 20 th anniversaries of their debut albums), boasts and roasts, technical difficulties (Nelly’s feed dropped out greater than as soon as) and Instagram love from celebrities (Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Usher, Probability the Rapper, Snoop Dogg) among the many over 400,000 Instagram followers who popped in and out of the three-hour session.

However the second attracting probably the most consideration was a couple of completely different form of battle. Throughout one in all Nelly’s blackouts, Ludacris stunned followers with a 90-second snippet of a brand new tune, “The Silence of the Lambs,” produced by Timbaland, who was on the cellphone with him. Whereas the low-riding monitor musically is a strong latter-day Luda banger, the lyrics, which point out R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, two males famously incarcerated for abusing ladies, instantly triggered an uproar on Twitter.

“I like R. Kelly, however round my daughters I’m not snug,” Luda raps in the primary verse of the tune, shortly after mentioning “Bill Huxtable,” and earlier than saying racists are nonetheless ingesting from “Roseanne’s bar” and later mentioning banished former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Lil Wayne joins in on the second verse, and Luda later raps, “Rap introduced me again to revive somewhat little bit of steadiness, n—a.”

Together with mentioning that he and Timbaland had “20 of those” unreleased tracks, Ludacris performed one other new tune, this one an unnamed team-up with Probability the Rapper.

Though the response was minor in Instagram Reside feedback, Twitter quickly lit up on the references.

A rep for Ludacris didn’t instantly reply to Variety’s request for remark; after thanking followers on Twitter for listening, Ludacris turned to selling a new initiative known as Child Nation.

Nelly gained tonight off the power of Ludacris shouting out out R. Kelly not as soon as, not twice, however 3 times in a 10 minute window. I don’t make the principles. — One other Man 🇨🇦 (@Kameron_Hay) Might 16, 2020

Ludacris actually stated rape everybody else’s women, Robert, however depart mine alone — i received somethin for all you hoes (@waywardauntie) Might 17, 2020