Ludacris Sets Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ at Netflix

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges is popping his hand to animation.

The rapper and actor is ready to create and govt produce “Karma’s World,” an animated musical youngsters present which simply obtained a collection order at Netflix. The order is for 40 11-minute episodes.

“Karma’s World,” which is aimed at youngsters aged six to 9, is impressed by Bridges’ oldest daughter Karma and is described as a coming-of-age story a few younger Black lady discovering her voice and utilizing it to alter her world.

The present follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with massive expertise and a good greater coronary heart. Good, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her emotions into whip-smart rhymes with ardour, braveness and her signature model of humor. On this collection, Karma is simply starting to understand the unbelievable emotional energy that phrases and music can have. She doesn’t simply need to share her music with the world…she needs to alter the world with it!

“I’ve had a number of accomplishments in my life, however every little thing that I’ve skilled appears to have led up thus far to the place I can depart a legacy for all my daughters. ‘Karma’s World’ is a kind of legacies,” mentioned Bridges in an announcement. “I hope this collection will present youngsters that there are various methods to beat tough conditions. This present goes to maneuver hip hop tradition ahead, and present younger ladies that they’ve the facility to alter the world. This challenge has been a very long time within the making and I can’t wait to convey Karma’s World to your complete world.”

The collection hails from 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Leisure. Apart from Bridges, govt producers on the challenge embody Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris and Jennie Stacey from 9 Story Media Group. It should characteristic authentic songs tackling points equivalent to shallowness, physique positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing feelings, and celebrating variations.