Lufthansa plans to cancel half its flights and may ground all superjumbos

Norwegian shares plummet with German flag-carrier warning bookings are down all over as coronavirus hammers shuttle sector

Observe the latest on Covid-19

German airline Lufthansa is making plans to slash a part of its flights and is considering grounding its entire fleet of A380 superjumbos, as a result of the fallout from the coronavirus continues to hit the worldwide air shuttle enterprise.

The company, which contains Swiss World Air Traces and Austrian Airways, said it was as soon as taking into consideration rapidly grounding its entire fleet of 14 Airbus A380 superjumbos in Frankfurt and Munich.

Proceed learning…

