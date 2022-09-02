Luis Almagro repudiated the assassination attempt against Cristina Kirchner: “It is essential to clarify and investigate to do justice”

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis ALmagro

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, expressed his solidarity with the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernádez de Kirchner, after the attack against him in the city of Buenos Aires when a subject of Brazilian nationality tried to shoot him with a firearm.

“My solidarity with @CFKArgentina, the people and the Government of Argentina in the face of the attempted assassination of the Vice President of the Nation,” Almagro said through a publication on the Twitter social network.

The highest representative of the OAS repudiated the act of violence against the former president and requested that the event be investigated to clarify the events and that justice be done.

“Our maximum repudiation of the attack. It is essential to clarify and investigate to reject violence and do justice”Almagro tweeted.

