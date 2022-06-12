Luis Enrique had a radical change of opinion and gave the Argentine team as the main candidate to win the World Cup in Qatar

Luis Enrique: “I see Argentina well above the rest”

“We are not going to discover Argentina or Brazil. They are selections that have individual quality. In the case of Argentina with Leo Messi and in the case of Brazil with Neymar, Vinícius and company. They are going to be benchmarks in the World Cup without any doubt. Let’s not go crazy because they beat Italy 2-0 (the result was 3-0). Italy right now is in a period of change and weakness that can last and that it is difficult to get out of it.

With that phrase, a few days agoLuis Enrique opened the controversy again about who may be the main candidates to win the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and if the South American teams are at the same level as those in Europe, since a Conmebol team has not won the tournament since Brazil won in the final against Germany in Korea-Japan 2002.

However, the technical director of Spain seems to have radically changed his thinking in the last hours, since he placed those commanded by Lionel Scaloni as the main contender to keep the trophy at the end of the year. Or was it an attempt to take the pressure off the Red?. “ Argentina. I see her above the rest…. And Brazil too. More than anything because later a Brazilian media will come and say ‘he has seen Argentina better than Brazil’”, she blurted out.

“It doesn’t matter what you say, because it will be misrepresented. Argentina and Brazil, but well above the rest ”, concluded the former Barcelona strategist. La Albiceleste, who after thrashing Estonia stretched their undefeated record to 33 games, knew how to win the last edition of the Copa América and easily prevailed over the National, current champion of the European Championship. The Verdeamarelameanwhile, took first place in the South American Qualifiers.

Luis Enrique’s first words went hand in hand with what he said at the time Kylian Mbappé, the great figure of France, winner in Russia 2018. “The advantage we have here is that we always play high level matches, we have the Nations League for example. When we get to the World Cup, we will be ready. Argentina and Brazil do not play high-level matches to reach the World Cup. In South America football is not as advanced as in Europe. And that’s why when you look at the last World Cups it’s always the Europeans who win,” he blurted out.

During the press conference prior to the commitment against the Czech Republic for the fourth date of Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League, the technical director also highlighted the parity that reigns in football today and gave Les Blues as an example: “Look to France, champion of the World and Nations League. We are not different. Now, we are a great team that can beat any rival, that’s for sure”. The Gauls are last in their area after losing to Denmark and drawing with Croatia and Austria.

KEEP READING:

Messi’s dunks, the cabals of the Argentine team and how he has Tini Stoessel on the agenda: Rodrigo de Paul’s confessions

PSG plans to fire Pochettino: the millionaire sum that they will have to pay the Argentine and the candidates to replace him

Tragic accident of the Bulgarian national team: the bus that was taking them to Georgia crashed and a player had to undergo surgery for a skull injury