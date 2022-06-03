Luis Enrique’s controversial statement on the title of the Argentine team: “Let’s not go crazy because he beat Italy”

spain debuted in the Nations League with a tie 1 a 1 ante Portugal. After the meeting, Luis Enrique analyzed his own, but it was a phrase on the consecration of the Argentine team which generated great impact. The reason? Minimized the title of the Scaloneta en the Grand Final before Italy.

“We are not going to discover Argentina and Brazil… They are teams that have individual quality, in the case of Argentina with Leo Messi and in the case of Brazil with more players like Neymar, Vinicius and others. They are going to be benchmarks in the World Cup without a doubt, we are not going to be surprised”was the first reflection made by the Spaniard.

However, the controversial ruling came later. “But let’s not go crazy either because they beat Italy 2-0, which is now in a period of change, of weakness, which can last and from which it is difficult to get out”justified the coach, who got the end result wrongsince Argentina thrashed 3-0, and buried the Azzurra for their historic defeat against North Macedonia, which prevented them from qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

Spanish coach Luis Enrique claimed to be “more than satisfied” with the performance de la Roja this Thursday against Portugal despite the 1-1 draw in the League of Nations. “They have brought out the most offensive version, with higher quality players to hurt us, but I think that in general the team has been very good”, acknowledged the coach at a press conference.

“We have had very good phases with possession of the ball, we have made them tilt, we have had chances to make the second, but it has not been possible”, he added. “In general, I am more than satisfied”, insisted Luis Enrique, who, however, admitted: “In some phases we have been somewhat more imprecise than normal, as a result of the rival pressing well”.

The Spanish coach had words of praise for the young Gavi, who was at the origin of the Spanish goal. “With Gavi I have the feeling that he is still unknown in Spanish football, he not only runs, fights and on a defensive level he is top, but on an offensive level he is good, he has a goal, he has a shot with both legs, at 18 he is a unique player”, said Luis Enrique, who claimed to have changed it “because he received a blow to the calf”.

Spain and Portugal tied 1-1 at the beginning of his path in the new edition of the Nation League at the Benito Villamarín stadium in Seville. La Roja opened the scoring with a goal from Alvaro Morata (25), but ten minutes from the end Ricardo Horta (82) balanced for Portugal, which left its star Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench from the start.

Portugal and Spain thus remain with one point each in group 2 of League A of the Nations League behind the Czech Republic, which leads the key after beating Switzerland 2-1, red lantern.

About the end, La Roja had to win it but in an incredible way Jordi Alba spoiled it. There were four minutes left before the regulation 90 was completed when Luis Enrique’s cast produced a very good action from the right, with a great wall between Pablo Sarabia and Marcos Llorente, who reached the end of the field and sent a very strong center towards the middle of the area.

The Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa resolved by rejecting the ball with his fists, but with the misfortune that he served the winning goal to Jordi Albathat almost from the penalty spot and with the goal totally unguarded, he nodded just wide of the local right post. “I can’t believe it, understand it, analyze it, or conceive it!”expressed with astonishment the rapporteur of ESPN during transmission. Of course, the video went viral.

Spain, current runner-up in the competitionbecame owner of the ball in Seville, under the orders of Sergio Busquetsthat this Thursday he became the third player who has worn the Spanish national shirt the most times.

La Roja took the lead when Gavi sped down the left and put in a cross that Morata let pass for Sarabia, who advanced and returned the ball to his teammate for Morata to make it 1-0 (25).

Portugal tried to respond to Spanish rule with counterattacks that crashed into the orderly Spanish defense, although André Silva had his chance near the break with a shot on the turn that narrowly missed (34).

After the break, Portugal came out more aggressive, increasing their speed by one point and applying more pressure. The coach Fernando Santos also brought in Cristiano and Gonçalo Guedes (62) to give more bite to the attack when Portugal arrived the most.

With Spain suffering something else, Cristiano encouraged his teammates to go forward and put pressure on the exit of La Roja, who, in a defensive error, allowed Hortawho had entered by Leao (72), take advantage a center to the Cancelo area to make the definitive 1-1 (82).

