Luis Enrique’s phrase that generated controversy: “I don’t think we need to play against teams from another continent, those from Europe are of the highest level”

The Spain coach does not feel it necessary to play against South American rivals in preparation for the World Cup

The dream of all the national teams for the end of the year is to have the long-awaited world Cup in your hands. With less than a week to go before the group draw, the last quotas of the 32 teams that will be in the pots to participate in Qatar are being defined. Preparation is a key factor and according to Lionel Scaloni facing rivals from other continents is essential to arrive in the best way to the highest football competition. However, Luis Enrique gave the European point of view and contradicted the opinion of the Argentine coach.

The trigger was generated by a question from a Brazilian journalist to the Spain coach. “Since 2018, the Spanish team has only played against European teams. If you think this will be necessary for you, facing teams with another football culture”consulted the emissary of TNT Sports Brasil. To which Luis replied confidently: “I don’t think so, the truth is that no. I don’t think we need to play against teams from another continent. Fortunately, those in Europe are of the highest level. In fact, I seem to remember that in the last World Cup the four semifinalists were Europeans”.

Enrique tried not to take credit for the power of the teams from South America. “It is evident that there are teams of a level such as Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay that can be and are at the highest level but I don’t think it will be a problem for us. The day we have to compete against them, we will try to do it in the best way. It will be very difficult, for sure, but I don’t think it will be a problem”, the Spain coach closed the issue.

Spain defeated Albania 2-1 in the first friendly of the March window (Photo: Reuters)

Before the international window in March, Scaloni gave his opinion on the possibility of facing European teams. “It is evident that we are interested in playing with teams that are not South American. We are working on that. But the other teams are also waiting to qualify to then set up the friendlies, which are few, and this year the preparation time for the World Cup is quite ridiculous. You have to use good test matches, ”said Lionel.

On the horizon of Argentina appears the last date of the South American Qualifiers against Ecuador next Tuesday, March 29 as a visitor and the Final against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. Among the possibilities that exist for the preparation for the World Cup in Qatar, the coach of the Albiceleste did not rule out the possibility of concentrating in Europe: “It is true that the June date could be used if we do not get other teams to play. Get together after the game with Italy and train. But I’m not going to cut your vacations short. Rest is sacred for them and it should be that way”.

