Luis Enrique’s phrase that ignited the controversy in the Spanish press: “I don’t read them because I know more about football than most of you”

Luis Enrique is one of those characters who speaks without mincing words. Everything he thinks he expresses without fear of repercussions. And in the press conference prior to the match with Italy for the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, the coach left a message that did not go down well in the international press. It is that the coach of the Spanish team made fun of the specialized press of his country by ensuring an argument that generated controversy. “Nobody knows more than me and nobody has more information than me, so I’m not interested”, Shot the DT.

On a wheel featured in the stadium San Siro, hours before Spain play before Italy the first semifinal Regarding the European competition, Luis Enrique was asked about the role of the Spanish specialized press and replied: “I don’t read you because I think I know more about football than most and because I have more information than you do. There is no opinion that I can read that could interest me”.

The statement arose when the journalists of his country criticized the list of those summoned and the strategist answered in a forceful way: “I have no news of the critics because I do not read, nor do I listen to them... So for me it’s the same old list. It generates the same for me. I trust what I bring ”.

Regarding the streak of Italy that carries 37 undefeated matches, Louise Enrique clarified: “I haven’t seen their World Cup qualifying matches, but my idea is to be ambitious and go to the game from the start. I feel fortunate to have incredible player potential, with incredible courage. I hope I can manage a wonderful match against the European champion ”.

The former footballer of the Real Madrid and from Barcelona acknowledged that “Italy now plays one of the best football that I see. It is one of the best in the world”. In addition, it also qualified as “a great prize” the presence of The Red in the instance of the four best of the tournament and demanded to have “a huge ambition because there is nothing to lose and much to gain”, Although in front he will have an Azzurra, who is going through a magnificent present.

“There are many strong teams that are not here and Spain is among the four best in this competition. This is a great prize that we are risking for ourselves and we have to show enormous ambition because it is a very demanding competition in which there is nothing to lose and much to gain ”, he stressed. The Asturian coach pointed out that his game plan “is, as always, to go for it all from the beginning and play with ambition.” “We want to play the same game all the time, but then we will see if we succeed”, He warned.

“Seeing how he played football and tried to improve, of course,” he replied when asked if he had been surprised that Italy went from being left out of the 2018 World Cup to be champion of Europe. “He has not lost 37 games, that means he does a lot of good things and for me he is one of the teams that plays the best, surely there are others who think differently, but now I see it as the strongest in Europe and the world “, said the Gijón.

In this sense, consider that Roberto Mancini “has been smart enough“To choose the style of the four-time world champion, who”it was not the usual“, But that his idea is reinforced because” he has obtained titles in many places where he has been “. “There is always a trend of copying what is successful, but I like to improve my idea, try to play football that brings us closer to victory and when I see proposals like Mancini’s, I love them”, Recognized the Spanish coach.

Regarding his team, Luis Enrique regretted the casualties, but made it clear that he will compete with “a team of cracks”, Including a Gavi, of which he did not reveal if he will finally be the owner. “It is not important when I debut, but that we calmly advance on the subject. I have no doubt that it will play 100 or 150 games with Spain”, He concluded.

The Italian team will be local from 15.45 (Argentina time) at the stadium San Siro of Milan in view of Spain, in a classic of European football that will be refereed by the Russian Sergei Karasev. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Belgium will be measured with France at Allianz Stadium de la Juventus, on Turin, in the other semifinal also scheduled for 15.45.

