Luis Fernando Suárez: “I have a deep admiration for Colombian soccer players”

2022 has been a remarkable year for the different categories of the Colombian women’s teamthe performance and the level of the coffee machines in international tournaments has raised the name of the Tricolor.

In dialogue with Infobae Colombia, the Colombian technician Luis Fernando Suarez Guzman mentioned his admiration for Colombian athletes, “I have deep admiration for Colombian soccer players because they have had to row very hard, fight with a lot of things, however, they have come out winners, it has also happened in Costa Rica”, expressed the Colombian leader.

“Having so few opportunities to prepare, you don’t have a competitive league because you play for one or two months, it seems to me that this demonstrates much more the reliability and great capacity of the woman who plays soccer in Colombia.Suarez added.

At this point, in a round year in terms of figures after the struggle and effort of each of the Powerpuff Girls For taking the colors of Colombia to the top, several important football figures recognize him, such as the coach from Antioquia, who will lead Costa Rica in Qatar 2022.

On the other hand, in the most recent competition the Historical classification for the Colombian Women’s National Team Sub 17 in the World Cup in India. The coffee makers defeated Tanzania 3-0 in the quarterfinals, with goals from Linda Caicedo, Yesica Muñoz and Gabriela Rodríguez.

A historic victory for Carlos Paniagua’s team that dreams of the title. It is the first time that a U-17 team will play this instance in a World Cup of this category, after five participations. In this way, they managed to seal their passage to the semifinal of the contest in which they will clash against Nigeria next Wednesday starting at 6:00 am Colombian time.

After leaving teams like Mexico, current World Cup runners-up, on the road. It is worth mentioning that those led by Carlos Paniagua began the tournament of nations with a defeat against Spain 1-0, then they prevailed against China 2-0 and finally they achieved victory 2-1 against the aztecs.

One of the most prominent figures in the tournament is Linda Caycedo, who scored the fastest goal ever scored in the world cup. The 17-year-old from Cali has completed four goals so far in the championship, and is partially the scorer.

“Hello, girls of the Under-17 National Team. From Madrid I send you all the encouragement in the world, wish you every success for this World Cup, encourage you all to give your best for the benefit of the team, and above all, to work together with the same goal, which will surely the strength of the group individualities will stand out, but only when it is a united group. I send you a hug, enjoy this moment, that representing the country is the best thing that can happen to us, those of us who play football”, Radamel Falcao expressed his support for Colombian soccer players through a video published days ago.

On the other hand, we must remember in past months when the Colombian Women’s Senior National Team was crowned runner-up in the Conmebol Women’s America Cup 2022 after falling to Brazil 1-0. The contest was held on national territory and the historic final was played with a full house at the Alfonso López Stadium in the city of Bucaramanga, with more than 20,000 people.

On this occasion, the coffee makers achieved the runner-up position in the Copa América Femenina for the third time in their history, with almost perfect results with five wins and only one loss, 14 goals were scored and only four goals were conceded.

After this title, Tricolor managed to qualify for World Cup and the Olympic Games in Paris, France in 2024. It should be noted that the national team has already assured its presence in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

It must be borne in mind that, in recent days, both Deportivo Cali and América Cali have been disputing the 2022 Women’s Copa Libertadores in Ecuador. The two Cali teams left the group stage behind and advanced to the quarterfinals, dominating the group stage with a perfect score and historic goals, leaving Colombia’s name high on the continental level, waiting to advance to the semifinal.

In the first instance, Deportivo Cali faces Ferroviaria this Saturday, October 22, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium at 5:15 pm Colombian time. For its part, América de Cali, which prevailed, will have to wait until Sunday, October 23, to take on the Rodrigo Paz Delgado at Universidad de Chile. The match between Escarlatas and Universitarios will be played at 2:30 pm Colombian time on Sunday.

