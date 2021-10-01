Luis Fernando Tena could lead the Guatemala National Team

Luis Fernando Tena could arrive in Guatemala to direct the Selection (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE / File)



After the departure of Curaçao from the Gold Cup 2021, after the outbreak of COVID-19 who suffered on campus, Guatemala was one of the countries invited to participate in the contest. However, they were out in the preliminary round and had no games to play in the short term, so the federation decided to dismiss Amarini Villatoro for the election of a new strategist.

The Mexican Rafael Loredo He was appointed as interim technical director as the Federation made a decision. Now, according to information from ESPN, another Mexican could arrive, it is about Luis Fernando Tena who would visit Guatemala at the end of October for a face-to-face meeting with the Executive committee, in which the economic issue would be addressed to reach an agreement and be able to make his arrival official.

The technician who was champion with Olympic Selection in London 2012 He is one of the strong candidates to lead the Guatemalan team as he would maintain the Mexican coaching staff of the minor teams, which is led by the aforementioned strategist, Rafael Loredo.

Again has achieved: one league, two CONCACAF Champions Cups yuna CONCACAF Champions League with The Machine; a gold medal in London 2012, as well as being a monarch in the 2011 Pan American Games and the 2012 CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Games.

Luis Fernando Tena won gold in London 2012 (Photo: Special)

After retiring as a player, Tena began his career as a technician in 1994 with Cruz Azul, a squad that he directed in four different stages, and with which he won the 1997 Winter Tournament. Three years later he won the 2000 Winter Tournament with Monarcas Morelia. He also trained Santos Laguna, Chiapas, Tecos and América.

At the national team level, after the failure in the 2011 Copa América, he won the JGuadalajara Pan American Games 2011, the 2012 Concacaf Pre-Olympic, the 2012 Toulon Hopes Tournament and the London 2012 Olympics, being the latter the most important tournament won by a national representative in any official tournament.

On January 29, 2016 he was presented as the new coach of León after the departure of Spanish-Argentine Juan Antonio Pizzi to the Chilean National Team, Tena finished in third place in the general table of the 2016 Clausura Tournament.

In the quarterfinal phase he eliminated Monarcas Morelia with an aggregate score of 5-2, being eliminated in the semifinals by Pachuca with a final score of 2-3. In the Apertura 2016, he started with poor results, for which he was fired on August 29 after seven days of competition had elapsed where his club was in last place with four points out of 21 possible. In 2017, Tena was introduced as the new coach of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro replacing Jaime Lozano.

Luis Fernando Tena began his technical career in 1994 with Cruz Azul (Photo: Matt Sullivan- REUTERS)

Now, the strategist will have a new challenge in Guatemala to complete his stay and that is that during his presentation at the Federation, Tena made it clear that in soccer, height does not matter so much or that you do not have much speed, in the case of Guatemalans. , but the mental speed they have to handle the ball, and considered that the physical of the local players is similar to that of the Mexican.

The Costa Rican Rodrigo Kenton and the Mexicans Eugenio Villazón and Luis Fernando Tena have already been heard on Fedefut. Next Monday it will be the turn of Colombian Jorge Luis Pinto, who will be the only one to be interviewed in person, and the last to be heard will be Argentine Pablo Garabelo.

