Luis García recalled the time he was champion in Concacaf with Pumas

A few hours after the national university club measure himself before him Seattle Sounders in the fight for the title of the Concacaf Champions Leagueone of the former soccer players who was a figure with Pumas in the eighties, recalled the time he was in the same place as the current soccer players who will fight for the trophy on the Seattle field, in the United States.

Luis Garcia Postigo was the one who recapitulated the occasion in which he participated in the championship of the Concachampions in 1989 when the felines they defeated the FC Pinar del Rio, a Cuban squad, on the field of the Olympic Stadium and were proclaimed top champions of the Concacaf. It was the last time Pumas competed in Concacaf and came out the winner of the contest.

The current sports commentator spoke in an interview with Aztec Sports and recapitulated the highlights of that game from ago 33 years in which the College students They shone for their sporting quality. Luis Garcia recognized that that team had a certain “mystique” since the squad was made up mostly of young footballers, all led by the coach Miguel Mejia Baron.

Within the competition, gunner boy pointed out that despite the fact that several soccer players were very young, they were supported by the experience of foreigners, as was Juan Carlos Vera -Chilean player who became a fundamental element for Dr. Mejía Barón’s line-up- and thanks to the ideals of the club, the goal of Concacaf was achieved.

“It was a team with mystique, very young and very well organized; with great concepts of competition, great generosity and solidarity; We were a team plagued by young soccer players very well directed and prosecuted by foreign soccer players who were the best in the country, “acknowledged the Doctor García.

For that final, Pumas obtained its third concacaf cup with a overall score of 4 – 2; during the match in Havana tied with a score of 1 – 1, Charles Vera he was the only footballer auriazul who was in charge of tying the result and thus giving the team hope for the second leg.

Already in the duel in Ciudad Universitaria with goals from the Chilean Vera, Jorge Campos and Manuel Negrete It was how they reached the goal of raising the Concachampions trophy. Then, Luis García had been competing in the First Division of Mexico for three yearsfor which he considered that his contribution was minimal in relation to what other footballers who had been at the club for longer did.

He also compared the present of Pumas with what he projected at the beginning of the nineties, in which the university quarry was the main source of Pedregal reinforcements.

“That group of players who were in that final many years ago, I was the lowest levelThey were very important Mexican guys. And today it seems to me that in that part of the footballer who has come out of the university youth academy, there is not so much in terms of quality or quantity”.

So far, the team commanded by Andres Lillini have a draw 2 – 2 After their first meeting against Seattle Sounders at the University Olympic Stadium. With goals from Juan Ignacio Dinennolos felines They started with the advantage of the match, but in the last minutes of the contest, the MLS squad leveled the scoring.

It will be in the return match in the United States that the champion of the contest will be defined. At 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico, the final of the Champions League 2022.

