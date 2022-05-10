Luis García told how his first World Cup was as a commentator

Martinoli and Luis García (Photo: [email protected])

Among the most emblematic figures of sports television is that of Luis Garciathe Doctoras he is also known, embarked on a career in the media after retiring from professional football and together with Christian Martinoli innovated in sports narration to become a particular style.

Prior to carrying out the Qatar World Cup 2022García Postigo recalled how his first World Cup coverage was and what he learned in his new professional stage that had just begun. As part of a special segment of Aztec Sports , the television station shared an interview with Luis García titled the origin of everything in which he spoke of his step from striker to sports analyst.

Who was in charge of taking it to the World Cup South Korea/Japan in 2002 It was Jose Ramon Fernandezwho at that time was the director of the sports section and the main panelist of The protagonistsa television channel that innovated in World Cup coverage.

The television station was already getting ready to send the entire team of sports commentators and narrators, so Joserra considered including the Gunner Boy in coverage. It should be remembered that in January 2001 Luis García formally joined Aztec Sportsso he barely had an approach to what sports television was.

The Doctor recalled that the current commentator of ESPN called him at his office to inform him that he would be part of the team that would travel to South Korea Already Japan to analyze the World Cup matches

“I was promptly informed that I was traveling to my first World Cup as a commentator. Of course, I had no idea what I was going to face or what we were going to do there, “she explained.

Once inside the journalistic dynamic, Joserra decided that García Postigo was ready to analyze the World Cup final. In that tournament, Germany and Brazil were the countries that competed for the highest football award. The Doctor García recalled that it was José Ramón who “premiered” him in the final. Along with Martinoli and Emilio Fernando Alonso, he formed the panel of specialists that covered the grand finale.

“José Ramón calls me at his office and tells me: ‘You are going to comment on the final match with Christian, who is going to do the first half, and with Emilio Fernando Alonso, who is going to do the second half”, he recalled.

Since then he became part of the usual specialists who attend the World Cups. In 2006 Joserra abandonment Aztec Sportsso the Martinoli-García duo was reformulated and had a growing fame until they became the favorite narrators of the public.

It was like that Doctor he traveled to Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and most recently Russia 2018. Now he will get ready to travel to Qatar 2022 and register his sixth World Cup as a sports commentator for Aztec Sports.

Once José Ramón left the company, one of the advantages was that Martinoli and Luis García they had more freedom to manage the narrative style of the matches, so little by little they began to look for the stamp that characterized their performance in front of the microphones. It was there that the figure of Christian Martinoli y Luis Garcia rebounded in popularity to become the two narrative references of Mexican soccer.

