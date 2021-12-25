Luis Romo revealed where he would like to play after Cruz Azul

Luis Romo scored the only goal in the first leg final between Cruz Azul and Santos del Apertura 2021. (Photo: Antonio Ojeda / EFE)



The midfielder of Blue Cross and of the Mexican team, Luis Romo, has talked about his future plans, ensuring that he does not intend to play with another Liga MX team that is not La Maquina celeste. The player clarified this because the rumors about his departure from the cement institution have increased and teams like Monterrey Y Chivas they would be interested in acquiring it.

“I never thought of going free, I always tried to bring something for Cruz Azul. What concerns me is sports. I need to play, I need to put myself at 100%, ”said Romo.

Romo has been in charge of expressing his desire to play in Europe About some months ago. For the player, reaching the old continent represents one of his greatest dreams as a footballer, which is why he assured that will do everything possible to improve your level and be able to make the leap to a team from that continent in the next tournaments.

Also, the player listed his priorities. “First Cruz Azul, then the National Team and then qualify for the World Cup which is the most important thing, to get into that World Cup now. We have to start clarifying the doubts (Both with the celestial and with the tricolor) because perhaps we did not close the year in the best way, but we have to vindicate ”, he stressed.

Luis Romo was a key piece in the Cruz Azul team that managed to break the 23-year slump without lifting the championship. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



Similarly, the player made it clear to people that there is a difference between working for your dreams and not enjoying where you are playing. The player asked not to think that he was unhappy in Blue CrossOn the contrary, he said that he will give his best to boost his level and the team, and that this will help the eyes of Europe focus on the Mexican midfielder.

First it was heard that the player could go out to Europe and that offers had come in for him, however, the Cruz Azul board of directors pointed out that they were offered very little. The blunt value according to Transfermarkt It is EUR 10 million. The offers the club received for him weren’t even a quarter of it.

Later the possibility was heard that Chivas will try to sign the midfielder. The team of Guadalajara He stands out for playing exclusively with Mexican players, so a reinforcement like Romo’s would mean having among his ranks one of the best Aztec footballers in his position. However, as the days went by, this was being forgotten and it seems that no negotiation was finalized.

Luis Romo debuted with the Mexican National Team and was an important part of the team that achieved the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The most recent rumor involving the departure of Luis Romo from Cruz Azul is that of a possible exchange or sale to Monterrey. It is stipulated that there are negotiations for the former player from Querétaro to reach Rayados in exchange for a national team from the north, such is the case of Carlos Rodriguez The Erik Aguirre. Similarly, it has become popular that the club would accept USD 5 million by the player.

For now, all this remains in rumors. There is no advanced negotiation and Luis Romo keeps training under the orders of Juan Reynoso. In fact, he has seen action in the two preseason games the machine has had, playing half of each game, first against Deer and later before Pachuca.

The next tournament of the MX League, the Closing 2022, will start the next January 6th. For Cruz Azul, his starting match will be against the Xolos from Tijuana Day 8. Everything indicates that Romo will continue with the team until then, however, the closing of the registration of players in the League will be until the first days of February.

