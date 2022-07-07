Luis Suárez announced that he will not sign with River Plate: “I was very excited about fighting for the Copa Libertadores”

* Statements by Luis Suarez

One of the great novels of the pass market is over: Luis Suárez confirmed that he will not sign with River Plate after the elimination of Marcelo Gallardo’s team from the Copa Libertadores in a controversial match against Vélez in the Monument Stadium. The Uruguayan striker, who was released from Atlético de Madrid, announced his decision in a media outlet in his country.

“He was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for the Copa Libertadores. It was a dream that I had to win a cup in South America. As River was left out, that possibility falls”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper Ovation. The gunslinger it was the big dream Millionaire to replace Julián Álvarez, who in the next few hours will travel to England to join the ranks of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Uruguayan soccer player recognized that has three offers from Europe on the table and is analyzing them. The focus of the third top scorer in the history of Barcelona is set on reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in optimal conditions, where the Celeste will participate in Group H. Their rivals will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

“A month and a half ago I declared that I was not going to leave Europe, but River insisted and insisted so much that I came to consider it and there was a possibility. As much as one says something, when the time comes you will consider it. You are excited that they love you so much. The player needs affection. River was giving it to me and Nacional could have tried that, “said the attacker. The negotiations were started by his compatriot Enzo Francescoli (manager of the Núñez club) and then he received a call from Marcelo Gallardo to tell him about the role he would play within the squad.

After the elimination of River Plate, Luis Suárez will continue his career in Europe (REUTERS / Vincent West)

During the interview with the Uruguayan media, Luis Suárez took the opportunity to target Nacional, the club of his beginnings as a professional, since he did not make any move to incorporate him in this transfer window. “If I came to think and get excited about the possibility of River, the same would happen with the National one that was my home”. And then he added: “I’m surprised that the leaders of Nacional didn’t even call me to find out my situation.”

Later, he spoke with F12the cycle of ESPNand stated: “My priority is to stay in Europe”. In this sense, he acknowledged that he ruled out the offers he received from Brazil, but that Núñez’s team was always a motivation: “For a sporting issue, for the competition, because the Libertadores motivates me. There were many expectations with that possibility. When River is eliminated, the possibility is lowered”.

Given this, he explained that in case the Millionaire Had he eliminated Vélez, his arrival in Argentina would have been practically a fact: “There was like a pre-agreement, because it was not an economic issue, on the contrary. It was a sporting motivation and getting to the World Cup in good shape seduced me”. And he sentenced: “There was nothing that seduced me more than playing in River”

So far, the Millionaire achieved the return of Lucas Beltrán (the loan with Colón was cut prematurely) and the hiring of Rodrigo Aliendro, who was released from the sabalero and was in the sights of Independiente, Boca and some teams from Brazil. In addition, he is finalizing details to complete the hiring of the Colombian striker Miguel Borgia.

On the other hand, in addition to losing the Spiderthis elimination from the Copa Libertadores could accelerate the first leg of Enzo Fernandez towards Benfica From Portugal. It is worth remembering that they were also released for not agreeing on a new link Benjamin Rollheiser (signed with Students) and Fabrizio Angileri. Cristian Ferreira it went on loan to Newell’s.

KEEP READING:

The tense dialogue between Gallardo, Biscay and several River Plate players with referee Tobar: “You didn’t see the hand, it was a goal”

Conmebol published the audio of the VAR after the controversy over Suárez’s hand in River’s goal against Vélez: why was the goal not validated?

The complete story of Julián Álvarez after the end of his brilliant stage at River Plate: what Gallardo told him at his farewell