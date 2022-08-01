Luis Suárez arrived in Montevideo to join Nacional on Lionel Messi’s private plane

El Pistolero arrived in the Uruguayan capital with his family. Photo: National

After he was released from the Atletico Madridvarious sets of Old continent they tempted him, but no offer closed him. River Plate had joined the bid and the illusion in Núñez had been fed because he had an economic agreement, which was subject to the fate of the cast of Marcelo Gallardo on the Libertadores Cup. But the removal in round of 16 at the hands of Velez ruined the chance. It was at that moment that National he sniffed out his chance to repatriate his hero. And so he got it.

Luis Suarez landed this morning in Montevideo aboard the private plane of his friend Lionel Messi to sign his return to the Uruguayan club after 16 years. The aircraft Gulfstream Venrollment LVIRQ, that moved the soccer player and his family, touched the track of the Carrasco International Airport at 10:55as confirmed by local media.

“The message is clear: I am here for the fans, thanks to them and everything they did. I feel good, with the nerves of what it means to want to get there. I hope to enjoy this special day”, he declared to the channel National TVdressed in a team jacket tricolor.

The gunmanof 35 years, generated a revolution in his country since he confirmed his return to the club where he started professionally, with the aim of preparing for the World Cup Qatar 2022. The striker, last step through the Atletico Madridwas awaited at the air station by leaders of the Pocket and a truck plotted with the shield and the following legend: “Luis Suarez, the reunion”.

In the vicinity of the airport, fans of National awaited his departure to accompany him in a caravan to the stadium Grand Central Park, where he was scheduled to make contact with a crowd of fans.

The Uruguayan team put the sale tickets with prices between 10 and 14.5 dollars to access the welcome party to the gunslingerwhich will be animated by musical shows from Los Del Parque, Uncle Aldo and DJ Sanata, La Furia and Cumbia Clubamong others.

At the player’s request, Children under 12 years of age who attend with a National badge or garment will enter the grandstand for free Scarone of the stadium.

Luis Suarez will sign a contract until the end of the year and will have as sporting objectives the dispute of the Uruguayan tournament and the Copa Sudamericanain which National you will have to face your key quarter final against Goianiense de Brasil.

