Luis Suárez is looking for a club: “They called me from Argentine football”

Luis Suárez seeks to continue his career in Europe despite the interest of teams from the American continent (Reuters)

This transfer window promises some scintillating hits, as several top footballers are on the market. Although Manchester City kept the Norwegian Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managed to retain the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, one of the shining names that is still available is that of Luis Suarezwho ultimately will not continue at Atlético de Madrid.

“Where am I going to be next season? I swear I haven’t decided. There are many proposals. I listen to everyone, I do not close the door to anyone, ”he began his story on gunslinger during an interview with The spar from Spain.

Surprisingly, the figure of the Uruguayan team maintained: “They have called me from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico…”. This phrase generated a stir on social networks among the fans of River Plate and Boca Juniors, who were excited about his arrival. Also those of San Lorenzo, since the footballer knew how to declare his fanaticism for the Boedo entity.

However, he quickly clarified that today his idea is not to return to South America and will seek to prolong his stay in Europe. “My mentality is focused on the competitive level. My head is here.” Other clubs that sounded him out were Emelec from Ecuador and América from Mexico.

Seville, possible destination of Luis Suárez (Reuters)

Luis Suarez He spent two seasons under the command of the Argentine technical director Diego Simeone and in his first year he conquered the Spanish League. In the current campaign he played 45 games, in which he scored 13 goals and provided three assists.

“I would have liked to have been at Atlético for another year. Knowing that the demand is getting bigger, but trained to comply. I was informed of my departure the day before I was fired by Rafael Alique, director of communication at Atlético. After that I didn’t speak to Simeone, Andrea Berta or Miguel Angel”, acknowledged the attacker.

He was also asked about the possibility of sharing the field of play with his friend Lionel Messi and the rumors that link him to Inter Miami in the MLS: “With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully. On and off the field we have been good together. There is nothing better than seeing two happy colleagues outside so that they perform inside”.

Another of the topics he delved into was how he found out about L’s departureto Flea From Barcelona. “I was surprised by Leo’s departure and I suffered with him. He himself was surprised. We had been on vacation and he told me ‘I have the signature on Thursday’”, he commented. And then he added: “Antonela warned my wife: ‘It does not renew'”.

Among the interested parties that bite to stay with the striker’s services are Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla (the Uruguayan is seduced by the possibility of continuing in Spain) and Aston Villa of his former teammate Steven Gerrard and Inter from Italy.

