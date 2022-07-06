Luis Suárez referred to his future amid rumors of his arrival at River Plate

Luis Suárez referred to his future



With hours to go before the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 against Vélez, River Plate continues to move against the clock in the transfer market. After achieving the early return of Lucas Beltrán, convincing Rodrigo Aliendro (he was wanted by Independiente and Boca) and waiting to be able to unlock the pass of Colombian Miguel Borja, the great dream in the halls of the Monumental It’s Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan, who was able to make history in Barcelona (third top scorer in the history of the Catalan club), be an emblem of the Uruguayan National Team and spend two seasons under Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid, would be a real blow in this window of transfers and could be a winning card for the final stretch of the continental contest if the Millionaire manages to turn the series around against Fort (in the first leg they fell 1-0 with a goal from Lucas Janson and everything will be decided tomorrow in the Antonio Vespucci Liberti).

The gunslinger, 35, has just enjoyed his vacation on the beaches of Spain with his friend Lionel Messi and has as a priority to continue in a leading team in Europe to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup in optimal conditions. However, so far none of the agents who have a sportsman’s power of attorney to get him a club found an option that seduces him. Given this scenario, in Núñez they are excited to be able to close it in the coming days.

In the midst of a wave of rumours, the striker broke the silence and during a live broadcast with the streamer Gerard Romero he referred to his future. “Will we hear from you soon?”the Spaniard consulted the man who emerged from the Nacional de Uruguay quarry.

“We’ll see, the sooner the better”, was the concise answer of Luis Suárez. Moreno, in search of a more concrete answer, fired: “But it’s not that it’s going to be hot… The other day they said you were traveling and everything already…”. This question arose because some information came to indicate that the soccer player had taken a plane from Spain to Buenos Aires to stamp his signature with the Millionaire. “They can say a lot of things, you know…”he answered between laughs.

While in Núñez they wait for a response to the formal proposal they made to the gunslingerMarcelo Gallardo has his head set on the transcendental duel against Fortwhich will mark the course of the team in the semester.

