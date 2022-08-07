Luis Suárez revealed when he decided to return to Nacional and the proposal to stay in Europe that he rejected

“We are convinced that coming back is the right decision,” said Suárez.

After the euphoria experienced in Uruguay after the return of Luis Suarez At Nacional, the Uruguayan striker spoke with Blanca Rodríguez (Montevideo’s Channel 10) about what led him to make that decision, how he experienced the process, the offer that came to him days before and what his feeling is days after the madness.

Regarding the decision to return, he assured that “was correct”: “We are totally convinced with my family because we knew the step we wanted to take, and seeing what was seen the other day I think it has also been important for the country.” “I did not hesitate at any time, as I said in the video, it seemed like a difficult situation, but receiving so much love from me, my family, made it easy,” Suárez assured.

Upon arrival, a huge caravan of vehicles accompanied him from the airport to Gran Parque Central, a stadium where he was officially welcomed that afternoon. Throughout the journey, thousands of people came out to the Montevideo boulevard to greet the gunman, who traveled much of the way with his torso out of the car.

“It continues to excite me because I believe that a country receives you like this, I have experienced it with South Africa (World Cup 2010), with the Copa América (2011), when I had to leave the World Cup in 2014, but the ones I experienced the other day (in your return) was something unforgettablee, hearing people yelling at me thank you for coming back moves you because it is a demonstration that one made the right decision, then it is good or bad, but we are convinced that it is the right thing to do”, said Suárez.

“My children looked at my phone, they saw the video of the fans and told me: ‘We want to go to Uruguay,'” said the gunman. REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo

The offer that arrived days before returning and the love he received

As it turned out, an important offer touched Luis’s strength when he had already decided to return to the tricolor team. “I raised it with the president of Nacional; he didn’t have it in mind, but I also have to think about the future, but I thought that he couldn’t fail the people of Nacional. There I thought about it and I rejected this proposal, I thought about the affection of the people and I couldn’t let them down, I made the decision over the weekend. I feel liberated, happy, I made the right decision because I wanted to be here”, Suárez declared.

the words of their children

“I wanted to stay in Europe, but not end up in a mid-table team, I had left a good image in Atlético (Madrid) and I wanted to keep it, there were possibilities, River came, Nacional came and there I started talking to my wife, children, family, I put everything on a scale: competition, whether in Uruguay or Japan, you have to create it yourself because it’s three months, since that famous phrase they gave me more love than I expected to receive; my children looked at my phone, they saw the video of the fans and told me: ‘We want to go to Uruguay’. My son said: ‘I would like to play where you played’. And the girl said: ‘I would like to live in Uruguay’. My wife said: ‘I’m going to accompany you wherever,’” added the gunman.

In addition, he assured that although many people said that Nacional was their last option, “when you receive so much love and you need to return to your origins, you say yes. Many times one says one thing, but if you receive affection, maybe what you need is to feel loved, ”he added.

