Luis Suárez revealed why he rejected the offers from Cruz Azul and Toluca

Luis Suárez rejected the offer from Toluca and Cruz Azul to reach Mexican soccer (Photo: Juan Medina/REUTERS)

With the addition of André-Pierre Gignac, Jeremy Menéz and Florian Thauvin to Mexican soccer, Liga MX clubs have sought to incorporate renowned figures with a track record on the European circuit. Luis Suarez He was about to go the way of the French footballers and even received a couple of offers from the Red Devils of the Toluca and Cruz Azul. However, he rejected them and clarified his motives.

In an interview with the Uruguayan radio medium Sport 890, the charrúa gunner was questioned about his future. And it is that after having been part of Atlético de Madrid, he assured to look for a new team that allows him have enough pace to be considered by Diego Alonso for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In this regard, he spoke about his possible arrival in Mexico, although he denied having an interest in this moment of his career.

“They called me from Toluca, but I’m not going for a topic of the height and one has to be aware of that. They told me about Cruz Azulthat Diego Aguirre was there and he loves me, but Mexico today would not be an option”assured the 35-year-old striker who has also worn the shirt of Liverpool and Barcelona.

In two years as a mattress player, Luis Suárez was able to lift the La Liga trophy at the hands of Diego Pablo Simeone (Photo: Rodrigo Jiménez/EFE)

In his speech he pointed out that it is not the only offer he has received. In fact, teams from the MLS bids were issued for their services. Also on the list is the River Platean entity with which it had already reached an agreement, although with its elimination in the quarterfinals, against Vélez Sarsfield, in the Copa Libertadores all kinds of negotiations were cancelled.

Similarly, he assured that the economic aspect is not a factor that conditions his arrival at any of the interested teams in signing it. However, he was emphatic that his primary interest lies in seeking the offer of some european club to stay at the best football level in the world and reach the World Cup in the best possible conditions.

On the other hand, according to the journalist León Lecanda, in the contact that the Cruz Azul board managed to have with the representative of the gunslinger came to light figures of money necessary to convince the Uruguayan striker. In that sense, in La Noria they had to ensure the salary of €10 million freeso they should add the 35% of taxes in the countrys and sign for at least EUR 13.5 million per year.

Luis Suárez reached his best level as a FC Barcelona player (Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP)

The effectiveness of Luis Suárez’s boots is the main attraction of the teams interested in him. In the same way, despite being 35 years old, any institution that hires him can be certain of having his best possible level, since one of his main interests is to remain on the radar of the Uruguayan National Team for the World Cup dispute in November.

In the last football year Suarez scored twelve goals and registered three assists between the La Liga dispute, as well as the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup. The best version of him as a player of the Atlético de Madrid provided it during the 2020-21 campaignwhere he scored 21 goals in 32 games, in the League and won the trophy a season after having abandoned FC Barcelona.

The race of gunslinger started in the National of Uruguay in 2005. By 2006 he was hired by the F.C. Groningen and a year later he came to ajax from amsterdam. In 2010 the Liverpool signed him and he stayed for four seasons until he emigrated to FC Barcelona. With the Catalans he was until 2020 and had a second chance to continue in Spain with the Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, with his selection he managed to be 2011 Copa America champion.

