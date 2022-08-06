Luis Suárez scored his first goal on his return to Nacional

*This was Luis Suárez’s first goal on his return to Nacional

Luis Suarez scored his first goal this Friday with the shirt of National after his return to the club this week, to make it 3-0 against Rentistas in the match played at the Grand Central Park for the second date of closing tournament.

The all-time top scorer of the Uruguayan national team headed in ahead, after a corner kick executed by Brian Ocampo, to score the third goal of the game in the 58th minute, after having entered at the beginning of the second half.

The last goal of gunslinger playing for him Pocket It had been on June 25, 2006, against Rocha, in a match that ended 2-0 in favor of Nacional and gave him the 2005/06 Uruguayan Championship title, before beginning his career in Europe. Tonight, his team had already taken the lead in the first half, with goals from Jose Luis Rodriguez at 3 minutes and Juan Ignacio Ramirez at 42, so the former Barcelona entered a match that his team faced comfortably.

*Luis Suarez missed a penalty

Suarez He was very participative, going down to build play with the midfielders and fighting many balls. The Rentistas goalkeeper, Lucas Machado, drowned out two clear shouts of goal: at 83 he saved a penalty and at 90 he was stopped by a spectacular volley that went into the left corner.

This was his second match since returning to Uruguay last Sunday to wear the jersey of his first club again, in which he made his professional debut 17 years ago. On Tuesday, with just one day of training with the main squad, he played the last 20 minutes of the first leg of the quarterfinals for the South American Cup ante Atletico Goianiensein which National lost 1-0.

The result of this Friday gives the Bag its first 3 points in the tournament Closureafter having lost on the first date against Sports Maldonado by 2-1.

