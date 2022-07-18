Luis Suárez was present in Liniers: the mockery of the Vélez fans to River Plate

* The jokes of the fans of the Fort

The triumph of Velez about River Plate for the round of 16 Libertadores Cup left sequels. And the short time elapsed between said crossing and this comparison for the eighth date of the Professional League caused the memory of the series to be present in the José Amalfitani stadium. The local fans did not forget what happened in the face-to-face (it was 1-0 in Liniers and 0-0 in the Monumental, with the controversy over Matías Suárez’s disallowed goal at the request of the VAR) and they made fun of their opponent. Appealing to an international star.

Many fans of the blue V, especially in the popular one and in the North stalls, wore masks of Luis Suarez. It is that River’s stumble caused the transfer market bomb to fall: he had everything agreed with the Uruguayan striker, last step for Atlético Madrid, to face the quarterfinals if he advanced to the round. The attacker himself recognized it in several interviews.

“He was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for the Copa Libertadores. It was a dream that I had to win a cup in South America. As River was left out, that possibility falls”, he told the newspaper Ovation.

“A month and a half ago I declared that I was not going to leave Europe, but River insisted and insisted so much that I came to consider it and there was a possibility. As much as one says something, when the time comes you will consider it. You are excited that they love you so much. The player needs affection. River was giving it to me and Nacional could have tried that,” he added.

The media noise around Suárez caused Vélez fans to feel underestimated in the bid for passage to the quarterfinals. And that caused them to use it as a mocking press in the context of this meeting for the local contest. At the international level, the cast of Cacique Medina will try out against Talleres de Córdoba (on August 3 at home and on August 10 at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba).

Lucho still hasn’t resolved his future. And in between, rumors arose that linked him to a possible landing in Vélez to play in the Cup, even until the World Cup. There was even speculation with a call from Diego Godín, reinforcement of the shaft in Liniers and Suárez’s partner in La Celeste. For now, he was present at the stadium, but as a joke for River.

KEEP READING:

The transcendental decisions that Gallardo made to achieve the reaction of his River Plate

Tigre beat Estudiantes 2-1 for the eighth date of the Professional League