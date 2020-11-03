Luis Troyano dead | Great British Bake Off finalist dies aged 48

Star of The Great British Bake Off, Luis Troyano has died on the age of 48.

Luis, a graphic designer, took half in Bake Off again in 2014, reaching the ultimate alongside Richard Burr and Nancy Birtwhistle.

His supervisor shared the information on Twitter, calling him a “unbelievable man with a love of baking that noticed him get to the finals of GBBO, write a beautiful e book, Bake It Great, and achieve this far more”.

Luis’ spouse Louise has arrange a JustGiving web page in his reminiscence, fundraising for MacMillan Most cancers Help.

Sadly, my beautiful consumer misplaced his courageous combat towards Oesophageal most cancers final week. A unbelievable man with a love of baking that noticed him get to the finals of GBBO, write a beautiful e book, Bake It Great and achieve this far more. All the time in our ideas.https://t.co/S61Zgm3Vms — Anne Kibel (@AKAManagement) November 3, 2020

On the web site, she wrote: “Your life was a blessing, your reminiscence a treasure, you might be liked past phrases and missed past measure x.”

She additionally shared some phrases from her late husband, writing: “This web page has been arrange for Macmillan Most cancers Help however in fact, Luis gave a giant thanks to everybody concerned in his care. In Luis’ personal phrases…

“A particular thankyou to Macmillan Most cancers Help, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS together with Salford Royal NHS Basis Belief, The Christie NHS Basis Belief and Stockport NHS Basis Belief for attempting to avoid wasting my life and their tireless work to try to remove most cancers.

“However extra importantly an enormous thanks to all of the superb professionals who actually did strive their very best for me, confirmed me absolute compassion and gave me extra time than what was seemingly potential. I thanks sincerely.”

Luis went on to search out success after ending as a runner-up on Bake Off in 2014, releasing his cookbook the next yr and making additional TV appearances.

He additionally opened his personal bakery, The Hive.

Stars of The Great British Bake Off responded to the unhappy information of Luis’ demise on Twitter, with Ruby Tandoh saying: “Horrible information.”

Nadiya Hussain and Kim-Pleasure additionally tweeted, with the latter saying: “Such unhappy information.”

Luis’ fellow Bake Off 2014 runner-up Richard shared his tribute, saying: “I’m so unhappy to have misplaced Luis. He was a person who took a double serving to of every little thing life needed to supply. Fearless, pleasant and cheerfully grumpy. I’ll miss him.”

His spouse, Sarah Burr, additionally shared: “Oh Luis. We’re so grateful to have recognized him.”