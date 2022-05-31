Luis Vázquez received the news he was waiting for so much and the alarms went off in Boca Juniors

Luis Vázquez is wanted by Fiorentina from Italy (Credit: Twitter @BocaJrsOficial)

Luis Vazquez It was a trend this Monday after the release of the concrete interest of Fiorentina to hire him. The Boca Juniors striker is going through a great present in the team led by Sebastián Battaglia, which has just been crowned champion of the League Cup. Alternating in the attack with Darío Benedetto, the 21-year-old youth is in the orbit of several European clubs.

Of course, it stands out the cast of florence for the present of Nicolás Burdisso as Sports Director. The former manager of Boca Juniors in the previous management He was the one who took him to Xeneize, on the recommendation of Oscar Regenhardt, when he was coordinator of the inferiors xeneizes, and the boy broke nets in the lower ones of the Board of Trustees of Paranáa cast from Entre Ríos that was paid 400 thousand dollars for 70 percent of its record.

For this reason, the former defender would have informed Luis Vázquez’s entourage about his future plans and, according to the xeneize partisan journalist, Julio Pavoni, will send a formal offer in the next few days. It is worth remembering that The soccer player renewed his contract last year until 2025 and would have a clause of 15 million dollars. This is important to take into account since the idea of ​​the Football Council led by Juan Román Riquelme is not to sell it.

However, the fact that he has received the community passport aroused the attention of several European casts. In addition to the Florentine is found the Valencia from Spain, the Ajax from the Netherlands, the Milan of Italy and Borussia Dortmund from Germany, who mentioned him as a possible replacement for Erling Haaland, who will join Manchester City in exchange for 75 million euros.

“I say that Luis is a European player, one of those who haven’t been seen lately. It is rare to find a player with that physical structure and with that agility when moving “expressed weeks ago his father Rubén, in dialogue with ¿How are you doing?.

Exequiel Zeballos is another Boca Juniors youth who is being targeted by European teams

Last Sunday, the interest of another Italian club for Exequiel Zeballoswho just turned 20. After the rumors months ago of Milan, in the last hours a serious interest arose from the Salernocast you just achieve permanence in Serie A Calcio. According to the prestigious media The Gazzetta dello Sportthe Changuito He is one of those targeted by the cast that remained for one point in the highest division. “So far he has been part of the different youth teams in Argentina,” highlighted the morning paper this Sunday.

“A left winger capable of playing practically anywhere, Zeballos caught the eye of Milan and Napoli. With the Xeneize shirt he has always stood out for his speed and agility. Zeballos is a class of 2002 and represents an authentic (and other) talent that flourished in La Boca”, added another local newspaper.

Regardless of the interest of the Italian team, if the negotiations begin, they will hardly come to fruition, since the youth is one of the best-priced promises on the squad. If Salernitana chose to wear it under your clause you will have to pay some $25 million by the file of the native of La Banda, Santiago del Estero, who at the end of 2020 renewed his bond until December 2025.

Zeballos alternated ownership with Eduardo Salvio and Sebastián Villa. El Changuito covered Toto for several games when he was injured, while he played from the beginning in almost the entire cup due to the suspension that weighed on the Colombian for six games, as a result of the incidents in the last series of the Copa Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro . Also, is one of the Council’s greatest promises of Soccer managed by Juan Román Riquelmeso it would be very complex for Boca Juniors to accept the transfer, unless the millionaire clause is executed.

